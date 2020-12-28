The Gainesville Lady Leopards’ first official game isn’t until Monday, Jan 4, against Anna, but they are still sharpening their skills in a few preseason scrimmages.
On Monday, Dec. 28, against Dallas Hillcrest, the Lady Leopards showed spurts of greatness, but also lackluster lulls.
Gainesville took a 2-1 lead to halftime and scored early in the second half to claim a 3-1 advantage, but Hillcrest scored twice in the final 20 minutes to tie the game. Because it was a scrimmage, both teams participated in penalty kicks, which Gainesville won 3-2.
The Lady Leopards hadn’t played in over nine days, so rust showed at times and as the game wound down, they were running on fumes.
After the game, head coach Danny Franco told his team they needed to find a way to get in more work before its first official game of the season Monday, Jan. 4.
“We started off pretty good and we scored in the first two or three minutes, but as time went on, you could see our level of play went down,” Franco said. “It was hard because they had five days off of practice and you could see they were getting tired. When we attacked, we started leaving big gaps and we were chasing the game. When we got the ball, we weren’t looking to find feet or pass. We were just kicking the ball up.”
There were still plenty of positives to build on Franco said, specifically with how physical his team played.
“What helped us was being more physical and that’s something we’ve gotten better at,” Franco said. “In past years, we would get hit and we wouldn’t be committed to it. This year, we’re not scared. We’re confident to make a tackle.”
In the second half, Franco said his team wasn’t stringing together plays. As a result, the Lady Hornets were hemmed in their end more and they weren’t able to play to their strength, which is to make plays in the attacking third of the field.
“We weren’t looking to find anyone in the midfield or up top,” Franco said. “We were just sitting deeper and deeper and we were just chasing them.”
Junior Daniela Marin was a bright spot for the Lady Leopards and she made several second-half saves to keep from Gainesville relinquishing the lead.
“She was a little frustrated after the game thinking she played bad, but I told her that when her teammates in front of you aren’t closing the gaps, they’re going to get opportunities. I just told her to stay positive and to keep doing her job. She saved us a lot in the first half too.”
