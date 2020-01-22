The Gainesville Lady Leopards had a tough go of it in a district tilt against Celina on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Celina held Gainesville to two scoreless quarters and used an 18-6 first quarter to skate to a 61-15 victory.
The loss drops Gainesville to 0-4 in district play and head coach Shaun Weaver said the Lady Bobcats were strong in several areas.
“They were really good,” Weaver said. “They had an inside-outside game. Obviously they could hit the 3 and their post player got it going early for them from the outside and they stepped up and knocked it down. They moved the ball well and ran the ball really well. They beat us in transition off our turnovers.”
The Lady Leopards trailed 39-6 at halftime and Weaver said the goal was to remain optimistic.
“Like I told our young ladies, I just told them to relax and have fun,” Weaver said. “We don’t have too many players that are an offensive threat, but they’re coming around. They had a real good showing against Aubrey and I told them that would be a building moment. In the second half, we came out and took more shots.”
Weaver said she was proud of the team for sticking with the game.
“I told them to ignore the scoreboard,” Weaver said. “‘I’ll coach and you guys play and play with heart.’ When they just stopped worried about the score, they gave more effort on both ends of the floor. We got a couple turnovers and we’ve got some girls that are new to the system. We were slow getting out to their shooters.”
After the game, Weaver told her team to quickly turn the page.
“Every game we go into, we are playing to win,” Weaver said. “But as long as we show improvement, that’s what is important. We need to build that mentality. We have a lot of returners coming back, so we’re trying to build and prepare for next year. We had to just keep our heads up. We need to get to where we are threat offensively. It’s killing us when we’re not a threat because the other team sags off of us defensively.”
Despite the loss, Weaver said she has confidence her team will be ready to play Friday, Jan. 24, against Sanger.
“These group of young ladies are always going to do what you ask them to do and they fight,” Weaver said. “I always tell them that we’ll watch film and get past it. Our whole district is good, but I believe we can win. That’s our mentality.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
