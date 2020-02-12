The Collinsville Lady Pirates basketball team isn’t a stranger to success and Tuesday’s win over Lindsay continued the recent streak of excellence.
Their 100-57 win over Lindsay pushed their district record to 10-0, marking the second consecutive season Collinsville has gone undefeated through district.
The Lady Pirates also clinched their third straight district title the previous game with their 87-26 win over Tioga.
Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson said he is overjoyed with the team’s winning ways.
“Going undefeated two years in a row is a big thing,” Johnson said. “It shows the sacrifices our players made and they didn’t take one game for granted. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. We won a district championship three years ago and for us to win three in a row is awesome. They just keep breaking Collinsville records. It’s all about them. They worked for everything. They’ve got excellent chemistry.”
The Lady Pirates made history three seasons ago as their district championship was the school’s first in 36 years.
Johnson said the team’s attitude and mindset is what keeps the train moving.
“I think they’re well disciplined,” Johnson said. “They had a goal in mind. They practice every day as if they’re 0-30. They know they have to prove themselves. I tell them that we’re not good enough to not practice hard. You have to have a mindset and with us, that’s it. We practice hard on a daily basis and every practice is like a game to us. I’m proud of the girls for buying into that and it paid off on game nights.”
Against Lindsay, the Lady Pirates were led offensively by the dynamic duo of Carrie Johnson and Brittney Fields.
Johnson tallied 32 points on seven 3-pointers while Fields added 30 points.
Daniel Johnson said the pair is lethal when on the court together.
“They know each other so well,” Johnson said. “They see the court together. They’re both going to play college basketball. They’re locked for life. They may not know it, but when they think of high school, they’ll think of each other. CJ does a good job throwing the long ball to Brittney and she does a good job getting down the court fast. Carrie did a great job getting the ball into the post.”
Collinsville shared the wealth offensively as four players scored in double digits with Katie Johnson putting up 10 points and Katy Claytor scoring 12 points.
Besides their scoring, Johnson and Claytor bring a lot to the team, according to Daniel Johnson.
“Katie Johnson is our sixth girl off the bench,” Johnson said. “She plays multiple positions. She plays the two, three, four or the five. She acts like she’s been playing with them for years. She fits right in with them. Katy Claytor’s game has really grown, but what she does on defense is huge. She had her 500th steal in her career. She’s dominant on the defense end and the small things she does really makes things easy for us.”
Gracie Cavin also had seven points while Madison Ashton tacked on five points.
While the Lady Pirates gave up 57 points, Johnson chalked that up to the speed of the game.
“We give a lot of points because we play in transition so much, but our philosophy is to play as fast as we can, but whenever you’re winning by 30 points, it’s OK to give up that many points,” Johnson said. “I thought we played well on defense. Our rotations were great. We got a ton of deflections and steals. We were in transition probably 80 percent of the time and we’ve challenged ourselves to be defensive rebounding team and I feel like we’re getting better and better at prioritizing that.”
Collinsville will not play Friday before its opening-round playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 18. Sometimes teams fill in the hole with a warm-up game, but Johnson said the team has hit its game limit.
As a result, Johnson said he thinks his team will benefit from the time off.
“I think we need it and I think we need to get our legs fresh,” Johnson said. “We need to get healthy so we can play fast again. If I was a young team, it would be tough not to play on Friday, but I have a lot of three-year starters on the team, so it shouldn’t set us back at all.”
The Lady Pirates will face the winner of Alvord and Poolville, which are playing a tie-breaking game for the final playoff seed.
With the goal of a deep playoff run on the Lady Pirates’ minds, Johnson is stressing to his team to take it one game at a time.
“Our region is so tough, if you overlook anyone you’re going to lose,” Johnson said. “I really believe whoever wins this region wins state. Being a state champion is our ultimate goal, but really we’re just worried about winning the first playoff game.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.