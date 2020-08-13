It has been nearly five months since the last time the Collinsville Lady Pirates played competitive sports and Tuesday, Aug. 11, that rust was on display as they fell 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 to Pottsboro in their first volleyball game of the season.
Collinsville head coach Melissa Johnson said it was a mixture of emotions being back out on the court again.
“We’ve got kids that were excited to come back and we’re feeling very fortunate that we could start on time and that we weren’t affected,” Johnson said. “We talked about that last night after the game and if we learned anything from this, we can’t take anything for granted. We were very fortunate and grateful to compete and have our gym open for spectators. Even though we’ve had five months off, we were just trying to get the cobwebs off.”
While the Lady Pirates were shaking off those cobwebs, Johnson said they are still trying to find their routine, especially with a younger group of players.
“I think part of that comes from not having closure from last year,” Johnson said. “I had four seniors that graduated. I’ve got four returners that competed at the regional tournament. I’ve got four freshman, three sophomores, one junior and three seniors. We’re pretty young and with that said, those four freshmen are stepping in at the varsity level.”
Johnson said the first game was filled with jitters and that she could see her team wasn’t on the same page to start the match.
“We had talked about in the locker room to have chemistry and when you’ve got the majority of freshmen playing varsity, that’s a big difference,” Johnson said. “It’s about finding a balance between the youth and our returning players. We had to learn to read each other. It’s not like we weren’t prepared. You can’t recreate that game environment in a practice or scrimmage.”
The goal changed in the second set to take it five points at a time and Johnson said she thought that mindset paid off.
“Our goal was to be the first team to five, to 10 or to 15,” Johnson said. “It went a lot better, but there was still a roller coaster effect going up and down instead of staying consistent. When you have a couple of dropped balls, that’s not going to cut it. When you have a couple of serves not going in, that’s not going to cut it. Pottsboro’s energy went down a little bit and that’s where we have to take advantage. Our conditioning helped us through the second set, but it still wasn’t enough.”
Johnson said she debated mixing up her rotation in the third set, but she tried to motivate her team to figure things out for themselves.
“I challenged them to lock off the court and up our game without changing something,” Johnson said. “I was looking for competitors. I called a timeout and was talking to them about how nothing has changed and it boiled down to having leaders on the court and having chemistry. It will happen, but it just hasn’t happened yet.”
Pottsboro was a difficult team to play against, according to Johnson, but she said a lot of its points came off Collinsville missteps.
“I felt like Pottsboro was good and at the same time, there were multiple instances where we gave them points,” Johnson said. “I could tell that group of girls had chemistry and that’s what we’re looking for. We’ve got four returners out of 11 and we just don’t have that chemistry yet. I want to be able to look out on the court and see them move and read off each other and we don’t have that yet, but we will.”
The University Interscholastic League announced during its return to play plan that volleyball teams couldn’t have preseason tournaments, which Johnson said has been difficult for myriad reasons.
“Losing tournaments hurts and you’re able to play back to back to back and find chemistry and find rotation that works,” Johnson said. “I’ll be able to find a rotation and then not change. So to not have those tournaments is critical. When the UIL announced that there were no more tournaments, as coaches we were scrapping to get games, so I ended up doubling up games against certain teams. If it was a normal season, I wouldn’t do that, but we need that game experience.”
Johnson said she knows that the season is still in its infancy and that the goal on the horizon is to prepare for district play.
“Whether we have a win or loss, it’s about improving as a team,” Johnson said. “It’s still too early to tell. We’ve only had a scrimmage. I know we can do better and we’ve told our girls this too. Our record has improved every year since I’ve been here and after going to the regional tournament, those expectations are still there and we haven’t lowered the bar. That reputation is still there, so we’re holding our players to that accountability.”
The Lady Pirates will be putting in work in every aspect of the game and that the next few practices should provide them ample opportunity to correct what went wrong against Pottsboro.
“We’ve got to learn how to serve-receive and we’ve got to learn every aspect,” Johnson said. “We were together for four hours during two-a-days. We talked to them as coaches about what it means to be an athlete. We were developing their mental game. We need more time and that’s OK. That’s just how the sport is. We’re still learning how to play together in every aspect of the game and it will come.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.