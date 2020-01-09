The Collinsville Lady Pirates’ basketball team had one final chance to fine-tune their game before they begin district play Friday.
They ran into a hot shooting team in Aubrey and in the end, its scoring was too much to overcome as Collinsville dropped a 74-57 loss to move to 18-6 on the year.
Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson was quick to give credit to Aubrey.
“They were good,” Johnson said. “I thought we played extremely hard and we got down early, but we battled back after they had a 14-0 run. We had to find out what we can and can’t do. In the second half, it was even, but they had a little bit more firepower than us. They were on fire shooting 3s and teams are hard to stop when they’re like that. I thought they played well.”
Brittney Fields carried the load offensively as she led the team with 19 points, while Gracie Cavin, Lexie Martin and Katie Johnson all had eight points each.
Despite the loss, Johnson said the offense has carried the team this season.
“We averaging 66 points per game and we’re shooting 40% on field goals,” Johnson said. “We’re averaging 20 assists a game, so you should be able to win with that. We’re playing well. Carrie Johnson is averaging 26 points per game and Brittney Fields is averaging 20 points per game. Gracie Cavin has eight per game and Katie Johnson is averaging five points per game as a freshman. We’re scoring some points.”
The Lady Pirates’ leading scorer, Carrie Johnson, has been battling a foot injury lately, but she still put in six points.
With her out, Collinsville got a chance to get some other players some critical experience.
“Without Carrie out there the past three games, I’m really excited for our kids to figure out what they can do,” Daniel Johnson said. “Kids stepped up and played some new roles and they’re excited that she is coming back, but they know they have to improve their game. That should make us even better when she comes.”
The Lady Pirates’ non-district schedule was their most difficult in years, according to Johnson.
“It was tough and we did that on purpose,” Johnson said. “We were 31-2 last year, so I put together a very tough non-district with Aubrey, Poolville and Bowie. We’ve played a lot of good teams because I knew we were going to be good. It’s benefited us, but it’s humbled us. 31-2 isn’t normal. That’s very difficult to achieve that again. We’ve been playing 3A and 4A teams.”
With Carrie Johnson at the helm and Fields carving up defenses in the paint, Daniel Johnson said this team is hard to stop when they’re rolling on offense.
“We’re a very high-octane, full-speed transition team,” Johnson said. “We play as much transition as possible and our game plan is to get as many shots up as possible. We’ve shot over 190 3-pointers this season. We shoot a lot of 3s and Fields is 6-2, so if she’s in position to rebound, shoot the 3 because we’re getting two shots for one. She knows how to get a rebound really well.”
From that offense, their defense is able to ride that momentum.
“The defense has been really, really good,” Johnson said. “The first few games I tried some new stuff and we were limited in practice time due to our long run in volleyball. We’re getting better at rebounding and steals. Katy Claytor is one of the best deflectors I’ve ever seen. She averages five steals a game, so our offense helps our defense.”
The Lady Pirates will open district play on the road against Sam Rayburn and Johnson said it will be no easy task.
“They got a new coach this year and I’m kind of curious what they do,” Johnson said. “They were the best non-playoff team in the state. We beat them by one point the first time and 10 the next time, so it has been close. District wise, Valley View and Lindsay are good and when you have teams that play hard, anything can happen. We’ve won the past two years, but I don’t know anybody that’s won district because of the past.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
