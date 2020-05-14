Lady Pirates to be in for stiff competition

The Collinsville girls basketball team had a solid run to the playoffs, but their hopes of a run to the state tournament were stunted by the Muenster Lady Hornets.
The Lady Pirates will have two chances next season to get their revenge against Muenster as both teams were placed in District 13-2A after the recent University Interscholastic League alignment.
“Wow,” was Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson’s initial reaction to the realignment.
“You put four or five of the best teams in the state in one district, it’s very competitive,” Johnson said. “The travel is OK, but the new district is unbelievably competitive. You could be very easily a district champion in another district if you just made the playoffs in ours. It’s going to be very interesting. It’s going to highly competitive and you’re going to have to be your A game every night.”
Johnson said having Muenster in the district will definitely be a litmus test for next season’s squad.
“When you have a state contender in your district, it kind of sets to where your standards should be,” Johnson said. “It lets you know that if you get beat by 10 you’re in the game, if by 20 you’re trying and if by 30, you’re just another team.”
Many of the teams in District 13-2A are carryovers from last year’s District 11-2A, which Johnson said was one of the toughest in the region and state.
“Muenster beat us out of the playoffs this year and Era beat us last year,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be interesting. People are forgetting about Alvord and they made the regional finals as well. There are four teams that are really good. It’s about finding a way into the playoffs and the rest you can compete on your own and do some damage in the playoffs just by getting in.”
Collinsville carries over Lindsay and Tom Bean from last year’s district and Johnson said the biggest change is the strength of the teams.
“It’s really simple,” Johnson said. “I could say the travel and a host of things, but the competition in this district is going to be at a high level. There’s five teams that are loaded and it’s one of those situations where you might get beat by 30 and then beat someone by 30. Muenster is probably picked to win the state championship and Alvord, Era and we can play too.”
With the majority of the Lady Pirates graduating, Johnson said there will have to be some tweaks to their system.
“We’re going to be so young next year and we’re going to be taking each game step by step as it comes,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to change our style a little bit, but we can’t outscore you a ton anymore. My biggest deal is finding out what we are. I’ve had these seniors the past three years, so now the new game plan is what can we do. We still have players that can play, but they’re going to be young.”
The Lady Pirates have won their district the past three seasons. Johnson said the goal will be to win it again and that starts with hard work.
“We may have lost a lot of talent, but you’re still going to have to play to beat us,” Johnson said. “Our work ethic is phenomenal. Our kids understand that if you’re going to win, you’re going to have to work. The year after this when we are all sophomores and juniors, we’re going to be reloading again and we’re going to have to continue to get better each week.”
Johnson said he thinks the difficult district will prepare them for the playoffs.
“It’s to your advantage when you play a tough schedule and the speed is different,” Johnson said. “People don’t realize getting up and down the court is huge. Teams tend to slow down a little bit. We just want to make the playoffs, get in the tournament and try to make some noise when we get into it.”
As a coach, Johnson said he is looking forward to finding a new identity for the team.
“It’s a challenge and that’s kind of what I’ve always had,” Johnson said. “You have to reidentify what we are. The best coaches figure out what their players can do and cater to them. It’s going to be fun. I know we’re going to do what we do and adjust around it with what our kids can do. I’m banking on a lot of sophomores and freshmen and they’re still growing. I’ve got to observe where they’re maturing at and then go from there.”
Overall, the realignment is a nice change of pace in Johnson’s opinion.
“I think it’s good to get changed up and some schools get bigger than others,” Johnson said. “To keep things moving and get out of the old, sometimes you need something new. It gives you something to look forward to and a new schedule. For us to be really young, it’s going to be difficult. Right now our goal is to just compete at a high level and try to get in the playoffs.”
