The Gainesville Leopards took a 4-0 lead in the third inning Friday, Feb. 28, against Pilot Point, but fell 6-5 to even their record at 1-1 on the season.

Gainesville will resume play Saturday, Feb. 29, against Lone Oak at 12:30 p.m. and against International Leadership of Texas Keller at 6:30 p.m.