The Gainesville Leopards baseball team was not happy following its 6-5 loss at the hands of Pilot Point on Friday, Feb. 28.
But that could be a positive moving forward.
Not only did the Leopards earn some valuable experience in crunch time in the final innings, but the passion and fire they showed after the loss can be a good thing according to head coach Wes Roberson.
“Some of the kids were taking it too hard on themselves, but you like to see kids upset that we lost because I know in the past, Gainesville baseball hasn’t won,” Roberson said. “It was since the early 2000s that they made the playoffs, so to see that they care about losing and how bad they want to win, that shows great improvement in Gainesville baseball coming up.”
Roberson said there was a lot to like about Friday’s performance, starting on the mound.
“Our pitchers threw a heck of a game, but we just couldn’t make a couple plays and if we make those, we win the ball game,” Roberson said. “It’s as simple as that. We got up on them early and Landon [Prestage] threw a heck of a game and Devlyn [Hall] came in and threw strikes and pounded the zone. We just didn’t make a few routine plays. We definitely had ourselves in position to win that ball game.”
Prestage threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches — 54 of which were strikes.
Hall pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits with one unearned run.
Gainesville had a 4-0 lead to start the game, scoring four runs in the third inning, but Pilot Point cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth inning and took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning.
The Leopards rallied to tie the game at 5-5 with a run in the sixth inning, but Pilot Point capitalized on two costly Gainesville errors in the top of the seventh to score the go-ahead run.
“We were feeling good especially with the bottom of our lineup coming through for the four runs, but we just have to feed off that and keep our foot on the gas,” Roberson said. “We didn’t make a few plays and Pilot Point strung a couple hits together. They played better in the last half of the ball game than we did. It’s as simple as that. It was a great ball game to watch.”
Despite surrendering their initial lead, Roberson said he was proud of how the Leopards responded to tie the game.
“That’s what I told them after the game,” Roberson said. “We got down and they found a way to come back and tie it up. That says a lot about what you are as a team. You didn’t give up and just crumble. You found a way to fight back. We’ll work on that going forward. It’s tough for those kids, but you know a loss is going to come sometime, so why not in a tournament.”
Merlin Giles led the Leopards with a two-RBI double while Prestage, Hall and Caleb McKinney each added an RBI. Draike Sparks led the team with two hits and two walks.
Roberson said his team will get better from playing in tense situations, especially early on in the season.
“It’s a really big deal because those guys are getting the experience right now instead of in district when it really matters,” Roberson said. “We’re getting all kids of situations out there that are good for us. I brought Devlyn in with bases loaded and he threw strikes. They put the ball in play, but we didn’t make the routine plays. We’ve got guys that it’s their first year on varsity, so they’re getting the kinks out.”
Gainesville will continue the Gainesville Leopard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 29, with two more games against Lone Oak at 12:30 p.m. and International Leadership of Texas Keller at 6:30 p.m.
Roberson said it’s good that the team gets an immediate chance to put the loss in its rearview mirror.
“That’s the good thing about baseball,” Roberson said. “We have 30 games on the schedule. We’ll bounce back and hopefully they have a short memory. Lone Oak will be all right and ILT will hit the ball around a little bit, so they’ll make us make plays on defense.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
