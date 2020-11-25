The Gainesville Leopards are still finding their way five games into the season. The Leopards took down Bowie on Friday, Nov. 20, for their second win of the season, but they fell 64-54 to Bridgeport on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
At 2-3 this season, head coach Jeff Wolf said his team has shown plenty of grit in the first part of non-district play.
“We’ve battled in every game and had an opportunity to win in every game,” Wolf said. “We’ve had a lead in every second half of every game. We’re definitely competing. We just need to be a little bit stronger with our consistency throughout the whole game.”
Against Bridgeport, the Leopards took a 36-31 lead to halftime and were feeling good, Wolf said.
“Our field goal percentage was much higher in the first half and Bubbie [Hardin] hit a 3 at the buzzer to give us momentum headed into halftime,” Wolf said. “We’ve had good starts and we’re not really deep, so it’s about finding that balance of when to press and when not to press, so we don’t wear our guys out.”
The third quarter, however, was the Leopards’ demise as they were outscored 21-6 and they were 2-for-15 from the field.
“Some of those were multiple possessions, so it’s not as bad as it sounds, but it’s not good,” Wolf said. “We just couldn’t convert. They were 8-for-10 from the field in the third quarter. They converted and we didn’t. That was a big difference. Foul trouble hurt us a little bit as Trey had to come out. We had a couple possessions where they took a charge and they scored off some turnovers.”
Gainesville fought back in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t muster a big enough comeback. Wolf said the score wasn’t indicative of how close the game really was.
“We were down by three with a few minutes to go and we turned the ball over and they hit their free throws,” Wolf said. “We didn’t score again. Bridgeport is 5-0 so it’s not like they are a bad team.”
The Leopards were 9-of-14 from the charity stripe, but Bridgeport was 22-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Senior forward Tre Lawson led the team with 34 points on 13-of-25 shooting with 16 rebounds.
While Lawson is always deadly down low, Wolf said he is also pleased with his rebounding.
“He’s a threat inside and he draws a ton of attention,” Wolf said. “If we can hit some shots from the perimeter, we’re going to be hard to beat. He had four fouls in the third quarter, so when that happens, he’s not as aggressive on both ends and that kind of hurt us a little bit. They really couldn’t stop him inside. The only way they had a chance was to put two to three guys on him.”
Bubbie Hardin also had 15 points, but struggled from the field with 6-of-22 shooting.
“He’s streaky,” Wolf said. “He’s the captain of the team and he’s doing a pretty good job of assists on the season. It’s nice to have him and Trey. They’re both seniors and have been on varsity since they were sophomores. They play a lot of minutes, so we count on them. He also does a good job of getting Tre the ball too, knowing they can’t stop him down low.”
Wolf said the team is still a work in progress as several players on the team are playing varsity basketball for the first time.
“I like our offensive rebounding,” Wolf said. “We’re rebounding the ball pretty well and getting the ball inside. We’re playing together and we are improving. We’re so close to having a really good team. I’m trying to learn what the players can do. We’re just trying to get them to play together and learn each other.”
The Leopards will host Whitesboro on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Wolf said along with their improving defense, the team still has much room to grow offensively.
“Anybody can beat us and we can beat pretty much everybody,” Wolf said. “It’s really the truth on this team. Our shooting percentage needs to improve. We’ve got to finish better around the basket when contested and in transition. You’ve got to finish through contact. We’re going to be competitive in every game, but we’ve got to be able to make shots and take care of the ball.”
