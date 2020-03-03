Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.