The Gainesville Leopards soccer team has trampled its way through district play. The Leopards are undefeated so far and have stacked up back-to-back 4-0 decisions.
On Friday, Feb. 28, Gainesville defeated Celina with two goals from Jamie Guerrero and a goal apiece from Israel Carrasco and Michael Fernandez.
Head coach Danny Franco said the team is on track to win the district title and the Leopards can do so with a win over Melissa on Friday, March 6.
“Going into the game, we knew how well coached Celina usually is and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Franco said. “We knew their coach would try to outsmart us tactically, but before the game, I reminded the team that they haven’t won anything. They have to forget about the past games and play every game like it’s our last. The guys have done a good job and are playing with a lot of confidence and discipline in the back.”
Franco said the team controlled the play from the start of the game, but up only 2-0 at halftime, it could have been more.
“We were on top of them the whole time, we were attacking and we had possession, but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” Franco said. “We would get to the box and mess up on the last pass. We would hook the shot wide. It was a struggle at first, but once we found the back of the net, Celina was on their back foot and we were on top of them the rest of the game. It could have been 6-0 or 7-0.”
The production is there for the Leopards, but Franco said he wants his team to adopt more of a killer instinct when they get close to the goal.
The Leopards closed out non-district play with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wichita Falls Rider. Since then, the Leopards are 5-0 in district play, pitching shutouts in four of their five games.
Franco was quick to credit the defense of Daniel Gomez, Erick Rios, Cesar Garcia and Pedro Meza.
“The confidence is high,” Franco said. “The defense is on top of its game right now. We’re always in the right possession. Danny [Gomez], our captain, and Erick Rios have done a good job holding it down. They play pretty much every minute of every game. For them to have four shutouts in five games, it speaks volumes of how their play has been in district so far.”
It was also the fourth shutout for Gainesville in district play with goalkeepers Hector Lozano and Daniel Sanchez combining for the clean sheet.
“Hector was on JV to start with as a freshman and I was hoping to move him up at playoffs, but we had to move him up and he’s been sure-handed back there,” Franco said. “We haven’t been worried about him. He used to be a field player, so he’s good with his feet and that helps us because we try to play out of the back. We’re able to counter teams that way. He’s a major asset.”
The Leopards’ goal is to win out the rest of district. They will face Melissa, Bonham and Celina to close out the regular season.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
