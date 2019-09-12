Last season’s matchup against River Oaks Castleberry did not come easy for the Gainesville Leopards.
Despite posting over 500 yards of offense, the game still came down to the final seconds.
Gainesville’s Alam Zuniga drilled the 45-yard field goal to give the Leopards the 50-48 victory — their first of last season.
After beginning the season with two victories for the first time since 2013, the Leopards are aiming for a 3-0 start.
Standing in their way is the 2-0 Lions, which began the season with a 71-0 destruction of Carter-Riverside and a 42-21 win over North Side. So in two games, the Lions have averaged over 56 points.
Gainesville head coach James Polk said their offense is what jumps out initially.
“From what we see on film, they seem like a very formidable opponent and we’ve got to treat them all that way,” Polk said. “They’ve blown out two teams, so this is going to be a really big test for our defense because it’s a completely different style than we’ve seen. The third week in a row that we seen a different style of play.”
The Lions will use a run-pass-option look to their offense and Polk said the key for his defense is sticking to their assignments.
“RPO is an option, but they’ve had it since the beginning of football with the T-formation,” Polk said. “If you are in the position you need to be in when you’re supposed to be there, then every man is accountable and you have a chance to make plays. You’ve still got to make the tackle, but you have a chance to make plays. It’s the same way now. Guys now have just turned the shotgun into option. It’s when people start looking and doing things that’s not their responsibility is when you get into problems.”
Polk anticipates the Lions running out a 3-4 defensive scheme that emphasizes the need to stay balanced on both halves of the field.
Polk said the key for the Leopards’ offense is to get Castleberry’s defense unbalanced.
“[We] have been doing this [offense] is the fourth year with the same terminology and the same adjustments,” Polk said. “Our kids know the little tags and calls we can make to get them where they need to be.”
After not passing for any yards in their win against Fort Worth Southwest last week, Polk knows that area has to be better against the Lions.
Polk said he wants his team to emulate Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ offense.
“It’s just about repetition, extra time and repetition and making sure the receivers are at their spots and in their areas when they’re supposed to be there,” Polk said. “Tom Brady is really good because he demands his receivers to be in a spot. That’s why anybody can get in that system. He makes them look good. They go get in this spot. Whenever I look there, you better be there or you can’t play for us.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.