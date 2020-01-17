The Gainesville Leopards soccer team doesn’t have a problem defending and controlling the play, but putting goals on the scoreboard hasn’t come as easily as it should.
While the Leopards are still a work in progress and don’t begin district play for several weeks, the level of urgency to figure out the offense is rising.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Leopards rode two goals from senior midfielder Jaime Guerrero and a shutout from keeper Micah Martinez for a 2-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said he was glad the team picked up the win and to extend the team’s winning streak to five games, but there are still strides to be made on offense.
“It has been kind of the same old story,” Franco said. “We are dominating and we have the ball, but our turnovers lead to their offense. It’s frustrating because teams counter us and create a chance. We’re doing a good job keeping the ball, but we’re just not communicating. We make it closer than it should be. We had five or six other chances that we should have scored on.”
Gainesville led 1-0 most of the game, until Guerrero punched home his second tally with around 10 minutes left to go.
Franco said the Leopards’ defense needed to be more decisive and the offense needed to be more assertive.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Franco said. “We’re doing well defensively, but offensively, its letting the other team create chances and get shots off. We’re our own enemy. We create a lot of chances, but simple mistakes or bad passes hurt us. We try to do too much sometimes. Recently, I told them that we’re playing down to the level of our competition.”
The Leopards are now 5-1-1 and Franco, who is in his first year coaching the boys team, said the talent of the team isn’t translating to the play on the field.
“It’s different because I feel like we’re pretty complete,” Franco said. “Even though we’re short in some positions, the guys I’ve put in that spot have done a good job holding their own. I know where we can be with our talent and ability, but it’s about this team getting used to our playing style.”
On Guerrero’s first goal, junior midfielder Jose Monsivais stepped up into a playmaking role at the request of Franco.
The change paid off.
“He’s been playing outside mid for us and I’ve been trying to help him use his speed,” Franco said. “He finally did that. He beat his guy down the line, kept going full speed and crossed it to Jaime, who took one touch and shot it.”
Guerrero is one of the captains on the team and Franco said he has potential that he has yet to unleash.
“He’s been a four-year varsity player and in the past he was playing forward, but this year he is playing a center-attacking mid,” Franco said. “I demand a lot out of him right now because he is pretty much the focal point offensively. He dictates our pace of play and he’s still getting used to it. He has grown as the games have gone on. He’s used to having time as a forward, but I keep telling him to have a faster clock in his head because he doesn’t have that time in the midfield.”
The Leopards will face Decatur on the road Tuesday, Jan. 21.
While the Leopards haven’t quite played their best soccer of the season, Franco knows there is ample time to correct course.
“The teams have to adjust to us when we’re dominating,” Franco said. “We have that firepower, but we just have to get rid of the mistakes and keep the ball better. When we play the good teams, we’re going to get punished by the small mistakes.”
Martinez preserved the shutout in goal and Franco said he is coming into his role in his first season as keeper.
“He was a backup goal last year and all offseason he’s been working with,” Franco said. “He’s probably the most athletic kid in the school. He’s still learning the basics with his feet like passing the ball and making the right decisions, but goalkeeping ability and diving and saves, he’s one of the better kids I’ve seen in the past few years.”
