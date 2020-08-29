In their season-opening tilt against Caddo Mills, the Gainesville Leopards fought through a sloppy first two quarters and scored with no time left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-14.
Gainesville scored early in the third quarter and then forced a Caddo Mills fumble on the Foxes’ ensuing possession, putting the Leopards in prime position to take a lead.
However, the Foxes’ defense bowed up and the Leopards shot themselves in the foot with penalties. Caddo Mills shut down Gainesville from that point forward and scored the final 21 points of the game to claim a 42-20 victory Friday, Aug. 28, at Leopard Stadium.
“They’re a good team and everybody knows it,” Gainesville head coach James Polk said. “We scheduled them for a reason and we needed to see where we’re at early in the season so late in the season we could understand the things that maybe we overlooked. They kept playing hard and I was worried about their quarterback scrambling all over the place and then throwing the ball over the top of us.”
It didn’t take the Foxes’ offense long to strike as they needed just five plays to take a 7-0 lead as quarterback Tyler Townley found Jake Tumey for a 36-yard touchdown just 1:42 into the game.
Gainesville moved the ball to midfield on its opening possession, but fumbled at the Caddo Mills 49-yard line.
Fortunately for the Leopards, their defense had an immediate response as they picked off Townley two plays later and had the ball at the Gainesville 29-yard line.
The Leopards’ offense finally got going on their next possession. An 11-play drive culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Robyn “Bubby” Hardin to Tre Lawson. The Leopards missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
Caddo Mills answered back lightning quick.
A 75-yard touchdown catch by Cayden Davis from Townley gave the Foxes a 14-6 lead just 14 seconds later. Davis fended off tackles and outraced the Gainesville defenders down the right sideline.
Caddo Mills added to their lead after forcing a Gainesville punt as running back Savion Neal capped off a 7-play drive to put the Foxes up 21-6 with 8:25 left in the first half.
Despite punting on their next possession, the Leopards’ defense held the Foxes and forced a turnover on downs at the Gainesville 40-yard line.
Gainesville then trekked down the field on a 12-play drive that was capped off by a 2-yard Jayce Morgan touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That score gave the Leopards hope down by just seven points at 21-14.
“I felt good because as bad as we played in the first half, we were still in the game,” Polk said. “We were able to go down the field and manage the clock and punch it in there going into halftime knowing we were getting the ball back. Special teams killed us and you can’t give good teams opportunities, especially early in the season.”
The Leopards then pulled within one point as they scored to open the second half on a 4-yard Hardin run. Gainesville missed another extra point and trailed 21-20 just 2:58 into the third quarter.
Then, Gainesville’s defense came up with a fumble on the Caddo Mills 46-yard line, sending the Leopards’ sideline into a frenzy.
From then on, the rest of the game went downhill for the Leopards.
Multiple penalties stunted their momentum on offense and they were forced to punt. The Foxes needed just five plays to take a 28-20 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from Townley with 5:14 left in the third frame.
“We missed the extra point and it took the wind out of us,” Polk said. “It swung the game big time. Caddo Mills had some momentum and they were making it hard on us. We’ve got to get a win against Vernon and get back to .500. We can’t start pointing figures at each other.”
The Leopards picked up just nine yards on their next offensive drive and turned the ball over on downs at their own 32-yard line.
Caddo Mills needed just six plays to take a 35-20 lead on another 2-yard run from Townley with 1:22 left in the third quarter.
After another turnover on downs by Gainesville forced by the Foxes’ defense at the Caddo Mills 46-yard line, Townley found Gavyn Beane for a 16-yard touchdown reception.
That gave Caddo Mills the 42-20 lead with 9:01 and the Foxes polished off the game with one final interception of Hardin.
Caddo Mills will travel to Bullard in Week 2 while Gainesville will travel to Vernon.
“The biggest problem was us playing backed up all night long and our secondary has to get better,” Polk said. “We’ve got to cover people and we’ll go back and look at our schemes. We’ve got to be ready next week, keep moving forward and build from it.”
