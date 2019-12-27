The Gainesville Leopards opened the North Central Texas College Tournament off with a win Thursday, Dec. 26, over Era to advance to the winner’s side of the bracket.
In the second round, the Leopards were hampered by turnovers and inconsistent offense against Fort Worth Trinity Valley in a 57-42 loss on Friday, Dec. 27, to drop to 1-1 in the tournament.
Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf said overall the team is playing well, but there are still strides to be made.
Against Trinity Valley, Traylen Shinault led the Leopards’ offense with nine points while Amari Melton had eight points, but they couldn’t keep up with Trinity Valley’s start to the game.
Gainesville trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and after a 16-point quarter by Trinity Valley, the Leopards had dug themselves a 29-14 hole at halftime.
Wolf said the deficit was a product of sloppy play on offense.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Wolf said. “We had too many turnovers. Our mistakes led to a lot of points in transition. They were really good in transition and they were releasing somebody each time. When we didn’t have somebody back or take care of the ball, that’s where they were scoring their points.”
Gainesville battled back in the third quarter, outscoring Trinity Valley 14-10 thanks to seven points from Shinault, but the Leopards still trailed 39-28 headed to the final frame.
The Leopards pressed Trinity Valley much of the game and leaned heavily on their pressure in the fourth, but they were unable to obtain the lead.
“Our half-court defense on them was decent,” Wolf said. “It wasn’t bad at all. It was mainly the turnovers. It is kind of like a pick-6 in football. Our defense was OK. We just didn’t score and they were scoring off of our misses. They’re a real good team and when you play good teams, you have to play well. We still fought and had some runs, but we just have to be smarter with the basketball.”
In the Leopards’ 65-37 win over Era on Thursday, Shinault had a team-high 18 points while Gavin Terrell and Noah Ridge each had 10 points a piece. Melton also had eight points while Robyn Hardin, Cason Evans and Izaiah Baker added six points each.
“Era is a good team and they have a winning record right now, but we just came out on them,” Wolf said. “We shot the ball well, rebounded well and played well together. Traylen has six assists and we had about 15-16 assists as a team, so we were really passing. We were really focused on playing as a team and rebounding. We played pretty well and it was impressive coming off a break.”
Gainesville, which dropped to 9-5 with the loss to Trinity Valley, will close out the NCTC Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.
In the final two games left for Gainesville in the tournament, Wolf wants to see the team clean up its turnovers and find its shooting stroke.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
