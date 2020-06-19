In their second week of organized workouts, the Gainesville Leopards have begun the process of preparing for the football season from sports-specific workouts to game planning and learning the playbook.
Gainesville athletic director James Polk said the second week of workouts has gone great because they were able to add middle school sports-specific training before getting to weightlifting.
“They haven’t started the lifting yet, but it’s much easier to start that in three weeks due to the social distancing guidelines,” Polk said. “Their level is a lot different and they would just hold the older kids back. We have to start from scratch with them with technique and all that other stuff.”
Polk said the middle schoolers are eager to learn and that has him excited.
“We’ve got a good staff down there at the middle school and a lot of people wait until school starts for the middle schoolers, but why, let’s get them going now so when school starts, they have a clear understanding of expectations and the sports they’re playing,” Polk said. “It’s kind of like their offseason and they want to do it. I’m fired up. Our numbers have been so good and the best since I’ve ever been here.”
High schools are allowed 90 minutes per day of sports-specific activities and Polk said both parents and kids are getting adjusted to the new schedules.
“The kids are yes sir, no sir and yes ma’am, no ma’am,” Polk said. “We’re still having to run them out of here because they want to do something. I don’t know how to put it into words with how excited I am. The parents are buying in and getting them here. We’ve got the camps going on so it’s good.”
As far as the high school athletes go, they are increasing the weight they lift each week.
“Our focus right now is to make sure that their technique is good,” Polk said. “We’re spending a lot of time with flexibility and warming up. We’re big on weightlifting and if you skip this base because you’re in a hurry to put weight on, we feel like one, your body will break down and two, they’re not in shape to handle that kind of weight and three, we’ll be stronger in the end because the technique will be better.”
While the Gainesville high school program is 10 weeks behind due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polk said it’s important not to make all that time up all at once.
“You have to gradually make it up in time,” Polk said. “Sometimes coaches are impatient, but we are all in the same boat and we have to treat this as if we were back in spring. It’s step by step, no rush and making sure they get the fundamentals and the basics. I’m not trying to throw the book at them to see if they remember, but you have to teach and reinforce it.”
Polk said he wants to see some of the athletes start separating themselves with their skills and workouts as well as how well they can comprehend the playbook.
“They have to know where to line up,” Polk said. “They have to know what formation to get in. If you don’t know where to stand, you’re already behind. It’s really key that they know what set they need to be in. Right now, we’re just doing basic drills to see where they’re at. Then you start trying to see if they remember their plays, who they’re supposed to block, what’s the hot read and once we see what they remember, we’ll know where to go.”
Just as important as the athletes understanding plays is getting his coaches all on the same page according to Polk.
“I’m big on not rolling out something if all the coaches don’t know it,” Polk said. “How can you get upset if a kid doesn’t remember something if not all the coaches know it? I’m curious to see how it’s going to work. I could be the same way. If you don’t know something as a coach, I’ll get onto you.”
While there are positives to 7-on-7 football, Polk said it doesn’t bother him that the Leopards are missing it this season.
What’s more important this summer to Polk is that the number of athletes coming to workouts continues to grow.
“Kids aren’t trying to collide going up for a ball,” Polk said. “Not having team work doesn’t bother me. I’d rather have group work. It’s fine and dandy, but if we don’t know what to do, what’s the point? I like it more for defenders than I do offensive players because it’s more pressure on them. The quarterback is more comfortable and confident. The receivers don’t have to worry about being hit.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
