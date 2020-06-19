Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.