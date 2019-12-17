Sharpening their teeth in the Jacksboro basketball tournament, the Gainesville Leopards had a productive four-game stretch while they navigate their way through their non-district schedule.
Gainesville’s only loss came to state-ranked Pampa on the way to a 3-1 mark and consolation bracket championship.
The Leopards improved to 7-4 on the season and head coach Jeff Wolf said it was great to start and finish the tournament off strong.
“We are playing together and the more we work with each other, the better we are,” Wolf said. “Our defense was leading to offense as well. We’re decent in transition, so if we can get some stops, that helps us. Our defense is improving every day.”
The Leopards’ offense broke out to start the tournament as they dropped their most points of the season in a 82-56 win over Godley.
Traylen Shinault paced the team with 26 points and Noah Ridge added 17. Amari Melton also had 14 points while Robyn Hardin and Mason Martinez had nine points each. Casen Evans scored eight points.
Gainesville ran into a buzz saw against Pampa, falling 72-36 to move to the consolation bracket. Pampa had a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and a 43-14 lead at halftime, but Wolf said he was proud of how the team stuck with the game.
Gainesville was able to outscore Pampa 14-11 in the final quarter.
Gavin Terrell led the Leopards in scoring with eight points while Melton scored six.
The Leopards rebounded in their next two games.
Gainesville outscored Archer City in every quarter on the road to a 71-52 victory. The Leopards held a 36-25 lead at halftime and used a 14-8 fourth quarter to separate themselves for the win.
Evans led all scorers with 19 points while Ridge scored 12. Shinault added another 11 points and Melton and Terrell had nine points each.
“We have four guys that are averaging over nine points per game,” Wolf said. “When you have five people on the court that can score, you become hard to guard. We’re closer together as a team and we’re fighting for each other on the court. We are battling for each other.”
Closing out their tournament with Nocona, the Leopards had their hands full in their closest game.
Gainesville trailed 19-17 at halftime and 35-30 after the third quarter, but rallied with a 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to steal away a 45-42 win.
Ridge led the offense this time with 18 points — the only Leopard in double digits.
Hardin and Melton also had six points each.
Wolf said it was important for his team to respond with wins after falling to Pampa.
“I don’t want them getting too excited or too low,” Wolf said. “I just want to improve. We aren’t satisfied because we haven’t done much. I want to win district games and go to the playoffs. These are just building blocks for us.”
Wolf said there are still several strides to take in the Leopards’ game this season, but he has confidence those will come in time.
“Obviously, the better you shoot, the better you are offensively, but this year for sure, we’re able to do more on offense,” Wolf said. “We’re clicking better offensively and we have more people that can score.”
Gainesville will continue non-district play when the Leopards host Iowa Park on Friday, Dec. 20.
Until then, the Leopards are going back to the grind.
“We’re shooting and rebounding this week and rebounding is mainly positioning and effort,” Wolf said. “It’s about being engaged and the more you do it, the easier it gets. We’ve outrebounded every team we’ve played, but you can never rebound too much.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
