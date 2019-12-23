It all came down to the final shot.
Gainesville was clinging to a one-point lead, but Iowa Park had one last chance to steal the game away.
After the Leopards’ defense forced a jump-ball situation on the previous possession that gave the Hawks the opportunity, Gainesville converged on the baseline to force a difficult shot from Iowa Park.
The arching attempt clanged off the rim and out to preserve the 52-51 victory for Gainesville on Friday, Dec. 20.
“It wasn’t a good shot,” Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf said. “I never thought it was going in. I was most definitely pleased in the last few possessions. We had to block out and not foul and play defense and help each other out. They stepped up and got some stops. It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the game, we had one more point than them and that’s all that matters.”
The Leopards struggled on offense throughout the game. They were led by Amari Melton’s 13 points while Izaiah Baker added 11. Cason Evans scored eight, Isaiah Gipson had seven and Traylen Shinault scored six.
“Offensively, we didn’t play well at all,” Wolf said. “We made some shots and enough shots. Baker hit a couple big free throws at one point, Amari hit some 3s in the corner, but we were just kind of rushing it a little bit. We had decent shots, but we were rushing not only the shots, but the offense overall. We missed some easy ones too.”
Defense is where the Leopards have hung their hats this season and they used their up-tempo pressure to force turnovers and start their offense.
“We’ve been using our press all year,” Wolf said. “We’ve got a lot of athletic kids, so we try to use that to our advantage. We just need to keep believing in each other and continue to keep the kids fresh.”
Wolf said the team wore down the Hawks, despite their good inside presence.
“They had a big guy down low that was pretty good and he went to the boards pretty well,” Wolf said. “If you didn’t put a body on him, he was going to get an offensive putback. He was tough to deal with. Our goal was to wear them out. In the fourth quarter, they were too tired to make those shots at the end and that’s the recipe for pressing a team.”
The win moved the Leopards to 8-4 on the season and Wolf said he continues to see progress as they turn their attention to the North Central Texas College Tournament beginning Thursday, Dec. 26.
“You want to go into the break with a win,” Wolf said. “This was our eighth win of the season we had eight wins total last year. It really makes me pleased. The JV also moved to 9-4 and they start four freshmen. That’s good to see. I think they are getting stronger mentally and coming together more as a team as we progress through the season. They’re getting more confidence in each other and they are believing in each other.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
