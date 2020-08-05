Leopards in good shape despite weeks off

It was as if no time had passed since the Gainesville Leopards last worked on football and at their first day of practice Monday, Aug. 3, everything ran like a well-oiled machine.
Gainesville athletic director James Polk said this gave him great confidence in his team and that it was because of the tradition and consistency they have built over the past several years.
“I thought it was great and we looked like we hadn’t stopped,” Polk said. “We really looked like we didn’t take off workouts the past couple weeks. We looked sharp. The kids knew what to do. They were flying around. The kids were communicating and I think it put some pep in their step. They went hard for three weeks, then they got a couple weeks off and we’re going hard again. They just looked fresh.”
As a result of his team getting up to speed so quickly, Polk and his coaching staff had to rework their practice schedule to see what else the Leopards could handle.
The enthusiasm at the first official practice of the season could be seen in many ways, but what stood out to Polk was how eager his athletes were to work out.
Hours before practice began, a host of Leopards were waiting to get in the indoor practice facility, raring to get going.
“At four o’clock, there were about 40 kids ready to get in and for about an hour and a half, kids were ready to go,” Polk said. “I really think there is more of an appreciation for the opportunity to play sports. I really think this is going to make people think, and not just the kids, that any given time that tomorrow is not guaranteed. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we almost didn’t get this opportunity again and I think that woke a lot of people up and the athletes understand that it’s a privilege and to take advantage of it.”
Polk said that if they control what they can control, it gives the Leopards a better chance to play, so he isn’t overly concerned about what is out of his hands.
The first day of practice was filled with harping on the fundamentals and Polk said he has to assume they are starting from scratch.
“I assume we’re at a seventh grade level,” Polk said. “Let’s not think that they know, let’s just assume that they don’t and we’ll coach from the bottom up. The big thing Monday was going back to the basic fundamentals of steps, stances and starts. We’re looking at what our key reads are, how to carry the ball and quarterback drops. We’re working on all of that.”
More than what took place on the field, Polk said it was extremely important to implement the social distancing rules and protocols.
When Polk yells out “fingers,” the athletes are supposed to stretch out their arms and make sure they’re six feet apart when not actively working out.
“We’re only going to say it one time and if we have to say it again, we’re going to have a problem,” Polk said. “We had to teach that to them first because that’s the number one rule right now. By teaching them that, we can get to our plan for practice.”
Staying physically healthy is also top of mind for the Leopards and what worries Polk the most right now.
Monday, Aug. 10, will be the first chance for the Leopards to get in helmets and eventually pads because of the University Interscholastic League’s rules about acclimatization. If schools stopped practice before July 20, they had to spend a week without helmets.
“I think they’ll look forward to it, but things have changed so much,” Polk said. “We’re not behind because I go off our opponents. Caddo Mills didn’t have camp in July either, so we’re in the same exact boat. To me, there’s no advantage. If we were playing someone that had two or three weeks of pads in and we were just starting, I’d be a little bit more nervous, but we’re not.”
Gainesville’s first scrimmage against Anna will be over two weeks from now and Polk said he hopes at least 90% of the offense and defense will be installed.
“Over the year, you make tweaks and stuff, but the it’s about getting the four or five concepts we want to have down,” Polk said. “We didn’t change our terminology, so the kids already know it.”
