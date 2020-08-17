The Gainesville Leopards are rounding into form at the right time. With their first scrimmage of the season approaching Thursday, Aug. 20, against Anna, the Leopards are ahead of the curve in several areas.
Gainesville head coach James Polk said the athletes have soaked in the work they put in during June and are further ahead than Polk thought they would be.
“Now it’s about putting in some combinations on offense and defense and being ready to roll,” Polk said. “Our offense and defense are pretty much already in. Now we’re at the point where we can start applying what we want out of our playbook for each game. We have our scrimmage against Anna, but we also have to get ready for Caddo Mills because that’s what counts.”
The Leopards finished their acclimation period of pads and helmets last week and will now begin hitting and taking each other to the ground.
Polk said despite the scrimmage quickly approaching, the Leopards haven’t said too much about it and Polk attributed that to the enjoyment of just being able to practice again.
“I think they’re just excited to be out here,” Polk said. “Kids are probably thinking about the first day of school. They’re thinking about the now and not the later. I’m pretty positive Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll start thinking about Anna, but I’m pretty anxious to see what’s going to happen when the whistle officially blows.”
In a normal season, the Leopards would have already played in their first scrimmage, but due to the University Interscholastic League eliminating that scrimmage in its return-to-play guidelines, Gainesville is just now getting set to face another team.
Polk said he doesn’t think his team will be missing out on the first scrimmage against Krum too much.
“That first scrimmage is really like a hyped-up practice,” Polk said. “You don’t do a live quarter. You don’t do a live clock. You’re just out there running plays. It’s a really, really controlled and fun practice. You always want to compete, but I would rather spend more time teaching and learning and getting quality practice instead of having a scrimmage you’re not all the way ready for. Nobody is getting to play, so it’s an even playing field.”
Still, Polk and the Leopards are looking forward to lining up against Anna.
“I do want to see how we’re going to compete and what our schemes and philosophies are at,” Polk said. “We’re evaluating personnel and I like doing those kinds of things. We’re watching a lot of film and evaluating what we’re doing and we’re trying to figure out what Caddo Mills will try to do to us. I just enjoy watching film with a purpose and coming up with a plan.”
Polk said it can be hard to game plan for the first game of the season because there is no game film from this season available.
The Leopards can get an idea of what their opponents did last season and Polk said that teams usually don’t detour too much from their end-of-the-season philosophies.
More than competing and hitting other teams, Polk said the return to actual football is a “woosah moment.”
“It’s about how we finally get to get back out there after how all the stuff that happened since spring break,” Polk said. “We finally get to compete and we finally get to do what everybody loves to do at this time of the year and that’s to play and coach football. We get to watch kids have fun and start tackling the ups and downs and the high points and low points. I am excited about that.”
Schedules are posted all over the locker rooms so that the team knows where it’s supposed to be and when.
As the Leopards dip their collective toe into the season, Polk said it’s imperative they find a regimented schedule to adhere to, but thankfully he feels they are already on their way to doing that.
“That’s the deal with having consistency on your stuff and not flying by the seat of your pants or pulling stuff out of a hat,” Polk said. “We have a way of doing things that has been doing on now for five seasons. You tweak it here or there, but the general plan is the same. When you get into the school year, everything should be organized and planned out.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
