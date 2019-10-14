The Gainesville Leopards’ defense pitched a shutout against Burkburnett in the second half to help them to a 34-10 victory Friday, Oct. 11, at Leopard Stadium.
But it wasn’t the first time the defense has carried much of the play for the Leopards and Gainesville head coach James Polk said his team has found consistency on that side of the ball.
“We’ve bent but haven’t broken on defense,” Polk said. “We don’t take a lot of chances. Our philosophy is we’re going to just stay patient and just do the little things that we do and force them to make a bad decision. Then we capitalize it. That’s why we’re one of the top five defenses in the state giving up points. We’re probably right up there.”
One of the more tangible areas the Leopards’ defense has excelled in is turnovers. Against Burkburnett, the Leopards had three more interceptions, including a game-swinging 35-yard interception returned for a touchdown by senior Isaiah Gipson.
Polk said the turnovers have been a pivotal turning point in many games this season.
“They’re huge,” Polk said. “It takes away their momentum. I think we’re up to like 16 [turnovers] on the season and six games. I mean, that’s a lot of turnovers that gives our offense another opportunity to do something. If you give our offense time and time again, they’re going to get in the end zone.”
Junior Mason Ford led the team in tackles with 11, including a team-high six solo tackles. Gipson had eight tackles, including five solo. Senior Josh Faughtenberry had six tackles and seniors Kenyon Hawkins and Ethan Butler each had five tackles each.
Running back Brandon Baker stole the show offensively as he put together one of his best performances of his career on the way to 201 yards on 22 carries, including one highlight reel 56-yard touchdown run that gave the Leopards the 13-3 lead with 6:38 left in the second quarter.
Now that Baker has been the starter this season and last, Polk said he is someone the Leopards can always count on to get the offense going.
“Brandon is just he’s just a model of consistency,” Polk said. “He’s not real big, but he’s so dang strong. If you see him in the weight room, he’s built just an action figure and his center of gravity makes him hard to take down. He’s just relentless. He’s not gonna give up and he’s done that for three years. As a sophomore he rushed 1300 yards as a backup.”
Traylen Shinault had an incredibly efficient night passing as he went 12-for-15 for 183 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Senior Izaiah Baker led the team with five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns while junior tight end Tre Lawson had four receptions for 34 yards. Gipson also had two catches for 21 yards and Draike Sparks had two receptions for 27 yards.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
