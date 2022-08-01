High school football practice began Monday, and the Gainesville Leopards arrived early in the morning for their first practice under new coach Neil Searcy.
“Feels good (to be on the field again),” Searcy said. “(Sunday), it was kind of like Christmas Eve, waiting on Christmas day, Christmas morning. Everybody’s up early. We start at 6 o’clock in the morning, so all the guys are here on time, fired up and ready to go. So, everybody’s excited, I think. Kids, coaches, everybody was excited about the first day of football.”
Gainesville players practiced from 6-8:30 a.m. Monday. The early wake-up paid off with temperatures in the 80s on a day the high was 99 degrees. Unlike during the summer when workouts were in the indoor facility, the Leopards are now outside on the field.
For the first two days, only helmets are allowed. Varsity players wore black shirts, while sub-varsity players donned red or white.
Senior linebacker Tate Rains said it felt good to be back on the field, and the first day went well.
“Everybody put in a good effort,” Rains said. “The young kids, some of them may have slacked a little bit, but we can take care of that. But most of the older guys are willing to work this year, and I think we’re gonna have a good season.”
The varsity worked on offense early, practicing a variety of plays. Most were running plays, including some option looks, but the Leopards mixed in some passes.
After a water break midway through, the varsity players swapped to defense. They broke up into position groups, with defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs each working different drills. They reunited near the end with a few players lining up on offense to work on pass defense. Searcy threw the passes, allowing the quarterbacks to practice defense.
One of those quarterbacks was Searcy’s son. Cade Searcy, a junior, said he has already grown to love Gainesville after moving from Killeen this summer.
“I feel like everybody’s energy’s high,” he said. “Everybody’s real excited. We all feel like we can do special things this season.”
Gainesville finished practice by having the players run the length of the field 10 times each to work on conditioning. As they started each run, the players yelled “Beat the Tigers!” in reference to the Leopards’ first opponent, Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership.
Searcy said he was pleased with the first day.
“Kids were really doing a good job,” Searcy said. “Just a continuation of what I’ve seen this summer. They’re hard at work. They brought it out this morning. Really excited about the effort that they had. We’re making some mistakes; it’s first day. But they’re making them going full speed, so we’re going to be able to coach the mistakes and get those things fixed. I thought the effort was good, and I thought it was a good first day.”
The Leopards have a week and a half to prepare for their first scrimmage, a road trip to Fort Worth Castleberry on Aug. 11. Gainesville will host Ponder in its second and final scrimmage Aug. 18.
Searcy said throughout the first week of practice, he wants to see effort and passion from his players.
“I want to see us get better at the football things that we’ve been doing,” Searcy said. “Today, we took a step in the right direction. Every time we come out to practice, we want to get a little better than we were the day before, and that is the key. We’re working towards trying to get to district play, and when we get to district play, we want to be clicking on all cylinders. We have a few weeks to get there, and we’re going to keep working hard every single day trying to get there, and today was a good first step.”
Gainesville opens the season Aug. 27 against Trinity Leadership at UT Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.
