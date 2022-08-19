Thursday night was not a fun night for visiting quarterbacks at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville scrimmaged Ponder in both teams’ final tune-up before football season begins, and the Leopard pass rush stood out as it brought down the Lions’ quarterbacks numerous times.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the defense performed well.
“I was very proud of them, the way they flew around the ball,” Searcy said. “Getting after this up-tempo offense, and (the) great quarterback they had over there. I got to watch Ponder last week against Sanger a little bit, and they really threw the ball well against Sanger and spread it around, so for us to come out tonight and play like we did on defense, I’m very proud of the way we played.”
Gainesville’s starting defense had a strong first series. The Leopards recovered a fumble and did not allow a first down. Ponder’s only touchdowns of the scripted portion of the scrimmage came against Gainesville’s second-string defense on its first series. That group had a much stronger second series, including an interception.
The Leopards’ offense made some plays, too. Cade Searcy found a wide-open man for a touchdown on their first possession, and Gainesville added a rushing score later in the scrimmage. Gainesville could have had a third after reaching the one-yard line, but it was time to switch to defense after the Leopards got there.
Searcy said the offense was better this time than in their first scrimmage.
“We struggled last week with some of our protection and protecting the quarterback,” Searcy said. “We got better tonight. We’re not where we need to be, but we got a lot better tonight, and seen some production from our offense, which we’re going to need against Trinity (Leadership).”
The scrimmage ended with a live 30-minute period. The two teams traded touchdowns on their opening possessions, then got defensive stops on their second.
Ponder’s quarterbacks got some revenge against the Gainesville pass rush on the scrimmage’s final play. The Lions threw a touchdown pass just before the clock hit zero to win the live period 13-7.
Overall, Searcy said the Leopards got better against Ponder.
“That’s all we can ask of them,” Searcy said. “Every snap, we try to get better every play. Really good scrimmage. Ponder’s a really good football team to scrimmage against, and I thought our guys came out and played well and played hard all night long. We’re looking forward to getting ready to go play our first game.”
Gainesville opens the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership at UT Arlington.
