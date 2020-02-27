Gainesville senior Draike Sparks knew the Leopards needed help on the mound this baseball season. He will still take on his usual catching duties, but this year he has shouldered the responsibility as the Leopards’ top pitcher.
Thursday, Feb. 27, Sparks helped Gainesville pick up its first win of the season as he threw four innings with eight strikeouts and just one earned run on the way to an 11-1 run-rule victory over Olney.
Sparks said he felt good on the mound and acknowledged that he got a bit tired toward the end of the game. Sparks threw 81 total pitches in the win.
“It’s the outcome that matters,” Sparks said. “It’s all about being an athlete. Pitching this year is fun. You lose arms, especially having seven seniors last year and being a pretty good ball club. You have to adapt, improvise and overcome.”
Sparks said his approach to pitching is simple.
“I don’t have [a strategy], I just throw strikes,” Sparks said. “You just throw the ball 60 feet and I know I can throw it 127 feet on the bag [to second base]. I just try to shorten it up and do everything a little bit smaller.”
The win was a great start to the season, according to Sparks.
“It feels good, especially because we have Devlyn Hall back,” Sparks said. “Last year, I didn’t think I would get to play with him again, so it’s fun especially winning with him. It felt really good to get the win.”
Sparks said the goal this season hasn’t changed from last year.
“It’s the same goal and it’s to play in May,” Sparks said. “We have to have a big team effort. Everybody has to do the team job. You can’t think about yourself. You have to play as a team. We have to throw a lot of strikes and hit what you can hit. I love all these guys. All the young guys are stepping up and helping us a lot.”
Gainesville’s Wes Roberson picked up his first win as a head coach and he said it was a good win to open the season.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Roberson said. “We saw a couple jitters out there, but we’re done with them. Now we can go out there and play some ball now. Hopefully we’ll have some fun and put a lot of runs up on the scoreboard.”
Sparks threw 47 strikes on the day and Roberson said Sparks is a leader on the field and in the dugout, but there is room for improvement on the mound.
“The team is going to feed off of him,” Roberson said. “He’s going to be the guy that gets us going when we’re down and the guy that keeps us going when we’re on fire. He’s going to be a big part of our team this season. We’d like to throw a little more strikes than he did today, but overall, he’s a good leader for the team and they respond to him. He got out of jams and worked out of stuff. That was good.”
Offensively, Landon Prestage, Tre Lawson, Merlin Giles and Cesar Garcia all had two RBIs apiece.
Prestage led the team with four hits and three runs while Garcia also had two hits and two runs scored.
“Olney struggled to throw strikes and they walked a few runs in, but when they did throw strikes, we put the ball in play and drove in runs as well,” Roberson said. “I was really proud of that. We had really good team at-bats.”
Gainesville is hosting a three-day tournament and will continue play Friday, Feb. 28, against Pilot Point.
Moving forward, Roberson wants to see more confidence from his players defensively.
“That’s what tournaments are for is to get ready for district,” Roberson said. “We still have some work to do and Pilot Point is a little tougher, so we’ll see what we’re made of. They play solid defense and they throw a lot of strikes, so we have to be ready to hit the ball.”
