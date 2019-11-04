The Gainesville Leopards shook off their sluggish start to their district tilt against Mineral Wells and rolled to a 41-2 victory.
In the process, they clinched their second consecutive playoff berth, but there is still work left to do, however, as the Leopards will travel to Decatur on Friday, Nov. 8, with a chance to secure a district championship.
Gainesville head coach James Polk said the team would enjoy the win over Mineral Wells for a day or so, but would quickly turn its attention to Decatur, much like the Leopards’ quick turnaround from their first loss of the season to Springtown.
“The key was for the coaches not to overhype it or put too much emphasis on the Mineral Wells game,” Polk said. “We didn’t want to dwell on it all week long. Not very many teams go undefeated on any level. Let’s just continue doing what we do. We made some minor adjustments and I think it helped.”
Polk said it is awesome the Leopards are in a position to win a district championship in the final week of the regular season.
“We haven’t been in this position in a long time and that possibility will help us get through the week to play Decatur, which is a really good team and well-coached, but we’re a really good team too,” Polk said.
Senior quarterback Traylen Shinault was dynamic on offense against Mineral Wells with both his legs and his arm. He threw for 128 yards on 8-of-10 passing with two touchdowns and finished with just three rushing yards, but sacks and negative plays are always deducted from the quarterback’s statistics.
Without leading running back Brandon Baker, the Leopards were still able to rush for 205 yards. Senior Isaiah Gipson led Gainesville with 82 yards on seven carries with two touchdown runs.
“Isaiah is a great athlete,” Polk said. “He really is. He’s got a bright future if he wants it. It’s a long time coming.”
Sophomore Jayce Morgan led the team in carries with 15 for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Tony Ochoa added 35 yards on six carries and CJ Feagins had four carries for 28 yards.
“I feel like we have a stable of running backs,” Polk said. “We have a lot of guys that can possibly take it to the house. It gives them an opportunity to get their feet wet. They’re young guys. It gives us an opportunity to throw them in the fire because we’ll be calling on them next year.”
Senior wideout Izaiah Baker led the team in receiving with 84 yards on six receptions.
Junior tight end Tre Lawson also had two catches for 28 yards.
Defensively, the Leopards were led by junior Robyn Hardin and Gipson, who each had an interception while sophomore Harrison Dempsey, senior Ethan Butler and junior J.D. Harrison also had fumble recoveries.
Junior Mason Ford led the team in tackles with 11, including eight solo tackles. Senior Kenyon Hawkins had 10 tackles with seven solo tackles. Senior Josh Faughtenberry also had six tackles, including five solo tackles.
Polk said the team still had plenty to work on this week before it faces Decatur.
“We had guys playing positions they hadn’t played much against Mineral Wells,” Polk said. “It’s expected they’re going to make some mistakes, but the false starts and not lining up right is unacceptable.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
