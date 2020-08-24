Gainesville head coach James Polk was impressed with his players even before they took their first snap in their scrimmage against Anna on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The Leopards acted as if they hadn’t missed a beat the past few months and Polk said it was clear they were ready to play.
“I was pleased with the way we came out prepared,” Polk said. “We didn’t have to get warmed up. After being gone all spring and then missing half of the summer, I was curious to see how we would respond to live competition. I thought they responded well and came out ready to play. We were making all the right calls, everybody was vocal, we were moving around and getting lined up.”
Gainesville took a simplistic approach to the first few weeks of fall workouts and Polk said with the way they played against Anna, it validated that approach.
“I thought we were pretty well rested, so the time off didn’t really affect us and we had a lot of spring in our step,” Polk said.
In the timed portion of the scrimmage, Gainesville outscored Anna 28-17 and while Polk didn’t get caught up in the score, he said he was pleased with how his team carried out their plan.
“We won and I know the fans and the kids are concerned with if they won the scrimmage, but to me, winning the scrimmage was executing the plays and coming out healthy and if you can do that, they you won in my book,” Polk said. “A scrimmage is not a game. You’re pretty much going down a script. It may be a 3rd-and-11 and we ran the down the middle and we wanted to see how it would be blocked. It had nothing to do with the down and distance.”
The Leopards will be a run-focused team this season, so they made a point to run their four best rushing plays many times over to make sure they were good to go.
Polk was also impressed with his team’s ability to adapt. The Leopards’ starting center dislocated his elbow, forcing sophomore Cooper Emerson into the position.
Alongside his junior brother Gavin Emerson, Cooper shined in the scrimmage.
“He was able to have his brother next to him to help him with the calls and tell him what to do, so that helped him a lot,” Polk said.
Defensively, the Leopards showed plenty of promise in Polk’s perspective.
“We played really well,” Polk said. “We played about 65 plays and that’s a lot. We came out very aggressive, just like last year. We had two or three interceptions, just like last year. It means we’re going to get the ball, which is a continuation of our philosophy of last year. We finished in the top five in the state in turnovers. That makes a huge difference in the game and two of our picks, we were already in field goal range and one of them may have been returned for a touchdown.”
One major area Polk wants to see cleaned up is the discipline on the defensive line. They had several offsides penalties that aided Anna and he said there is no excuse for those despite it being just a scrimmage.
“We had them at 3rd-and-6 and then they’re at 3rd-and-1 and then you know they’re going to go for it on fourth down,” Polk said. “But if they don’t convert on 3rd-and-6, they’ll probably punt. There are no exceptions. The expectation is that when the ball is snapped, we’re getting after it. When you’re right there looking at the ball, there is no exception. It’s about mental discipline.”
Polk said he knows his team will adjust.
Senior Robyn “Bubby” Hardin had his first chance at game action at the quarterback position and Polk said he thrived in his opportunity.
“Bubby is an operator,” Polk said. “He’s making calls. He’s checking off calls. He’s getting people lined up. He’s extending plays with his athleticism. A lot of the things we changed this year were because we had a different kind of quarterback. He can beat you with his legs and he throws the ball well enough to be a threat. He’s so smart and he is a coach on the field. He knows our offense more than anybody.”
The Leopards still need to work on their open-field tackling, but Polk said everybody does this time of the season.
All in all, Polk said it was a successful scrimmage that saw the youth step up and players in new positions deliver.
