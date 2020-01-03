After a disappointing start to the second annual Gainesville Invitational, the Gainesville Leopards got a chance to right the ship Friday, Jan. 3, against Borger.
With the swirling wind at their backs in the first half, the Leopards secured a 2-0 lead at halftime and added one more in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs 3-0.
The result was a needed one for the soccer team after losing to Dallas Williams Prep and tying Burkburnett on Thursday.
Senior centerback Daniel Gomez said Friday’s game was all about atoning for Thursday’s play.
“Today was more about cleaning up what we did bad yesterday,” Gomez said. “Mainly, Williams Prep was a really good team and coach [Danny] Franco told us that we could run with them. That’s what we did in the first half. It was a good game, but in the second half, we got a little gassed out and started shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The Leopards weren’t their worst enemy Friday as sophomore Gabriel Nevarez and junior Israel Carrasco each found the back of the net.
Carrasco broke lose again early in the second half for his second of the game.
Despite the three goals, Franco said the offense still has to find its chemistry.
“We struggled at times, especially when we had the wind,” Franco said. “I felt like we were still missing that last pass. We would knock on the door and then we would mess up with a bad pass or a simple mistake. In the second half, we had more composure, but not as many goals to show for it.”
The Leopards held much of the possession the past two games, but were only to score two goals.
As for how they can improve, sometimes slowing down and surveying the situation can be the better play, according to Franco.
“It was about getting their heads up and seeing what they have in front of them because sometimes they were rushing it or not seeing the whole field,” Franco said. “We talked about being better on the ball and communicating in the back end because Borger didn’t attack us too much, but when they got into our end, sometimes we would run into each other or not communicate.”
The Leopards are 1-1-1 on the season and Gomez said the win was a nice shot in the arm for the Leopards’ confidence.
“If we want it that bad, we can get it and that’s what we did today with Borger,” Gomez said. “We wanted to prove we could get the three points, get the clean sheet and get a 3-0 win and that’s what we did. We took advantage of our opportunities and defensively, we were more solid on the ball.”
This is the first year as the boys head coach for Franco after taking over for Andrew Kimmel. Franco is also the girls head coach, but he said he has enjoyed being the boys head coach.
“The good thing about the boys is they show up and they work hard every day,” Franco said. “I think that’s something Kimmel instilled in them. There are some growing pains and they’re still getting used to what I demand out of them, but the hunger and the desire is there. I don’t have to ask much about effort. It’s always there and that’s good.”
The Leopards will play in the third-place game against Bridgeport at Leopards Stadium at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Franco said it will be another opportunity for the team to develop its identity.
“I play a lot out of the back and I always ask our defenders to make the plays,” Franco said. “Right now, I’m lacking some bodies on defense and I’m having midfielders adjust to new positions. The more games we get under our belts, the better we can be moving forward.”
