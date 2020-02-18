After winning the district championship two seasons ago, the Gainesville Leopards were understandably disappointed when they didn’t win again last season.
Through two district games this season, they are in good shape to make a run at the district title. They picked up a clutch 1-0 win over Anna on Friday with a goal in the final minute by Gabriel Nevarez and earned a 6-0 win over Melissa on Monday, Feb. 17.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco told his team after its victory over Anna that they needed to send a message to the rest of the teams in district.
“Especially with us leaving a bunch of goals out there on Friday, I just told the guys that we can’t let teams think they can play with us,” Franco said. “We took it to Melissa and we were ruthless in front of the goal. Every time we had an opportunity, we were either putting it in the back of the net or making them work for it or they were fouling us. They maybe had three or four shots on our goal and it was a good overall team performance.”
Melissa was no slouch team either as it lost to Anna 3-2 and lost to Celina 2-1 in district play, so the win was another step in the right direction, especially offensively.
It had been six straight games the Leopards had failed to score more than two goals before they broke out against Melissa.
“We were at 100% and it has been frustrating at times, but I know we have the ability to score five or six every game,” Franco said. “It was good to finally have that game and have the guys be reminded of what we can do offensively.”
Gainesville fell 3-1 to Wichita Falls Rider on Feb. 7, but a change to the Leopards’ formation and structure has been paying off.
The Leopards were using a 3-5-2 look, but moved to a 4-3-3 formation to take advantage of their speed on the outsides of the field.
“It leaves us more opportunities out wide for our players to use their speed,” Franco said. “With our outside backs running the attack, we’re able to exploit more 1-on-1 opportunities and that’s how we scored most of their goals. The guys are riding high and they know that this is what it takes. If they keep rising, the district title is right there for them.”
Gainesville will host Bonham on Friday, Feb. 21, and in the meantime in practice, the Leopards will be working on their press.
“We let Melissa touch the ball out of the back a few times, but once we fixed it at halftime, two or three of our goals in the second half came from creating turnovers in their end,” Franco said. “We were a little sloppy coming out of the back as well, so we need to fix that. We made it closer than it needed to be with our mistakes.”
Gainesville led 2-0 at halftime, but exploded for four goals in the second half.
Israel Carrasco paced the offense with a hat trick while Jaime Guerrero had two goals and Ernie Torres Diaz added one.
“The guys have been working hard and Bonham is 0-3 so far, but all their games have been close,” Franco said. “I expect it to be a close game, but I think we should be able to come out on top. To get to 3-0 in district, it would be a big step, especially to get that title back. We’re trying to get back to where we belong and get that recognition back.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
