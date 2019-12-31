The Gainesville Leopards didn’t get a chance to face Muenster during the NCTC Tournament as the Hornets came back against Denison for an overtime win to claim the championship.
They got their chance Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Thanks to a hot start on offense, the Leopards had the lead most of the game against Muenster, but the Hornets never fell out of contention.
Muenster cut the lead to two points with just under a minute remaining, but the Leopards hit the clutch shots when they had to and were efficient at the free-throw line en route to a 59-53 victory at Gainesville High School.
Head coach Jeff Wolf is in his second season at the helm and he said this is the biggest win for Gainesville since he’s been on the job.
“Coach [Lynn] Cook is an awesome coach, but that was only their second loss of the season and we had to play really well,” Wolf said. “I’m extremely excited. I can’t be more excited for my kids and my coaching staff.”
The Leopards, which improved to 11-6 on the season, had a clear game plan headed into the game, knowing they would have to defuse the Hornets’ length and height around the basket.
The decision was to use their speed and outside shooting to get and keep the lead.
“Their game plan was to get the ball inside obviously because they’re bigger, but our game plan was to use our speed,” Wolf said. “If you get the lead, you can control the pace and we wanted to put pressure on their guards and make it hard to get it inside to their posts. Coach [Josh] Murrary and me worked with the team a ton on backside defense. You could tell they definitely wanted to win the game.”
Wolf said he watched Muenster’s game against Denison and noted how important it was to get a good cushion.
“I definitely wanted to get bigger than a 3-point lead to not give them a shot to tie it,” Wolf said. “At that point of the game, it’s about being mentally strong and knocking down the free throws. I can’t be more proud of them.”
Traylen Shinault led the Leopards in scoring with 19 points, including 11 points and three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Assistant coach Josh Murrary said Shinault’s defense is often underrated.
“He had key shots and defensively, his energy was great,” Murrary said. “He had a whole bunch of hustle plays for us. He had an all-around great game. It wasn’t anything we were doing as a coaching staff. He just came to play today.”
Amari Melton added 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter when the Leopards needed to stave off the Hornets’ comeback attempt.
Isaiah Baker added nine points while Robyn Hardin had seven points, but his defense on the Muenster guards was a pain in the Hornets’ side all game long.
“I told him before the game that he was going to pressure their point guard full court the whole game and he took it personal,” Wolf said. “That’s what you want and I really feel like he wore him down.”
Gainesville will play Nevada Community on Friday, Jan. 5.
