The Gainesville Leopards have a short turnaround this week. After downing Burkburnett 49-29 for their first district win of the season, the Leopards will travel to Wichita Falls Hirschi on Thursday, Oct. 22, for their fourth district tilt.
Against the Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 16, Gainesville (2-4, 1-2 District 4-4A DI) had its best offensive performance of the season as their 49 points were 19 points more than their second highest offensive output in a 38-28 loss to Alvarado.
After reviewing tape of the game, Gainesville head coach James Polk said he was pleased to see his team consistently perform from start to finish.
“It was good to get that first district win and that’s always exciting to get that first one over with,” Polk said. “We played with a purpose, instead of having spurts here and there. I felt like the reality has set in for the kids that this is it. We have to get going. The good teams consistently take care of the games they should win, especially late in the year and build off of it.”
Polk was impressed by his team’s secondary play, highlighted by two interceptions from Cason Evans.
“A lot of times you only notice those guys when you get beat or something, but we had three picks and two forced fumbles,” Polk said. “I think we took Burkburnett out of thinking they could throw the ball. We’ve still got to work on taking advantage of all our personnel. Defensively, we have to get the people out on the field for that moment, whether it be putting heat on the quarterback or having another defensive back.”
The Leopards’ offense still has another level to reach, Polk said, and Gainesville will need that level against Wichita Falls Hirschi, which is 4-3 on the season.
“Hirschi is extremely good and they’re always talented,” Polk said.
Gainesville has a large opportunity in front of them this week. The Leopards could clinch a playoff spot with a win and with two games to go in the regular season, Polk would like to get that wrapped up this week.
The Huskies are coming off a 41-22 loss to Springtown on Oct. 16, but Polk said the Leopards will have their hands full with Hirschi’s offense which is led by its sophomore running back A’marion Peterson.
Peterson is 6-2, 200 pounds and Polk said that is nothing new for Hirschi.
“They’ve always had good running backs and they have another one coming,” Polk said. “He’s really explosive and is a big kid that is fast and runs hard. It’s a same story, but a different day. You just have to put hats on him and hope his inexperience comes out. Eventually, that should be a formula that works.”
The Huskies have three Division I, college-level players all over the field and Polk said they are no slouch on defense either. Those three players are at defensive end, defensive tackle and at free safety.
“We can’t panic,” Polk said. “We can’t try to outcoach yourself or do too much. You can’t reinvent the wheel because of who you’re playing. You start trying to get too fancy, your team isn’t used to doing that, so I don’t think the risk is worth the reward. They are beatable though.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
