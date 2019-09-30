When they needed it the most, the Gainesville Leopards’ defense rose to the occasion as they shut out the Bridgeport Bulls in the fourth quarter to secure a 53-35 victory Friday, Sept. 27, at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville outscored the Bulls 13-0 in the final frame and head coach James Polk said the team’s success is because of a commitment to every facet of the process.
“It all goes back to paying attention to the little things and paying attention to detail,” Polk said. “It’s just little bitty things that I really harp about. When other people start losing their cool, we have to keep ours. We have to continue to pay attention to the details as far as keeping us from letting things get out of hand and keeping us engaged.”
The Leopards’ defense conjured three more turnovers against the Bulls, including two fumble recoveries from junior Mason Ford and senior Kenyon Hawkins and one interception from Draike Sparks.
“We try to focus on turnovers,” Polk said. “We want to just win turnovers. I know, that’s a cliche, and you hear it all the time, but it’s true. 20 years ago, if you can keep it under 21, you played good. Well now that’s 28. We got some turnovers, we got a pick and got some fumble recoveries.”
Juniors Robyn Hardin and Mason Ford along with senior Isaiah Gipson all led the team with nine tackles each. Hardin led the team with six solo tackles. Josh Faughtenberry had eight total tackles with five solo.
On the offensive side, senior quarterback Traylen Shinault threw just six times in the game, but that was all he needed as he completed four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns to Gipson and senior Izaiah Baker, who hauled in three catches for 91 yards.
The rushing attack was the Leopards’ centerpiece of the offense as they racked up 446 yards on the ground.
Senior Brandon Baker was the Leopards’ main workhorse, rushing 23 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior CJ Feagins also had 12 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown while Shinault added 91 yards on eight totes.
Leading the way for those runners was senior offensive lineman Landon Prestage, who led the team with 10 pancake blocks. Sophomore Gavin Emerson had seven and senior Ethan butler had five.
“That’s the strength of our team,” Polk said of the Leopards’ rushing prowess. “Sometimes we get a little too fancy and we lose track. We lose sight of who we are because sometimes you worry about trying things for three different guys. And at the end of the day, do what you do best and that’s what you go with and just let the chips fall.”
