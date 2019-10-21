The Gainesville Leopards continue to excel in the second halves this season. Against Burkburnett on Oct. 11, the Leopards held just a 13-10 lead, but they shut out the Bulldogs in the second half on the way to a 34-10 victory.
On Friday, Oct. 18, against a tough Wichita Falls Hirschi team, the Leopards trailed 18-14 at halftime.
Again, the defense bowed up and held the Huskies to just three points en route to a 24-21 victory.
The win puts Gainesville at 2-0 in District 4-4A play and in a good spot to make the playoffs, but the Leopards are still playing with a chip on their shoulder.
“Everybody counts us out,” Gainesville head coach James Polk said. “And the kids know that. And I try to keep the kids off social media and all that kind of stuff. I just told them that it’s been several years since we had an opportunity to win district. Now we control things and we’re sitting on the top of the district and are undefeated in the state. Those guys have worked hard. And they believe in what we say.”
Junior Mason Ford led the team in tackles with 13 and nine solo tackles. Seniors Isaiah Gipson and Josh Faughtenberry, also had 11 tackles each with 10 solo tackles each.
Junior Dwayne Wilson and senior Kenyon Hawkins each had six tackles apiece while seniors Ethan Butler and Draike Sparks had five tackles each. Hawkins led the team with two tackles for a loss with Gipson.
Junior CJ Feagins had the Leopards’ lone interception of the game while junior J.D. Harrison recovered a fumble for Gainesville’s second forced turnover of the game.
Offensively, the Leopards were led by senior running back Brandon Baker, who rattled off 148 yards on 17 carries with two long, game-breaking touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Traylen Shinault was uber efficient for the second straight game as he threw for 101 yards on 9-of-11 passing with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Gipson that gave the Leopards a 14-10 lead with 2:47 left in the first half.
The Leopards improved to 7-0 on the season for the first time since 2013. They will look to keep their district success going against a stout Springtown team that was 6-0 before suffering its first loss of the season against Decatur 38-31 on Oct. 18.
“It’s extremely hard for teams to go undefeated throughout a year,” Polk said. “That’s why you don’t see that many of them. This was a really hard game for us with it being district. It was a good game for us because we had to persevere right there at the end. And that just takes you a long way. I had those thoughts [of 7-0] in the back of my mind all year long. You always have those thoughts, but in reality, games are tough and the good guys don’t always come out on top.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.