Another one bites the dust.
Another one bites the dust.
And another one gone, and another one gone.
Another one bites the dust.
Queen’s song pours out of the speakers in the Lindsay Knights’ locker room after their district championship-clinching win over Seymour on Friday, Nov. 1, at Knight Field.
Players are singing at the top of their lungs and dancing all over the floor.
Junior linebacker Andrew Schully said the work the team put in all season paid off against Seymour and that the team enjoyed celebrating their district title.
“We put on "Another One Bites the Dust" every time we win a home game,” Schully said. “We played it twice. We were all dancing in here. It was a great time. Everybody is learning it. I’m probably the last one out of the locker room because I’m singing it and having a blast.”
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said winning the school’s first district title since 2014 was special.
“That was our number one goal,” Smiley said. “Anytime you can do that is great. It’s a big step for our program. But that can’t be the end-all, be-all. We still have games left to play. It was a hard-fought game and to win the district the way we did was exciting. It was fun to see them having fun.”
The 19-0 win over Seymour was the Knights’ fourth shutout in the past five games and that is something Schully, who had an interception and four tackles, said is something they always strive for.
“We always say goose egg. We want the goose egg,” Schully said as he put his two hands together to signify a zero. “That was our number one goal. We knew with their quarterback that it was going to be hard for us to put up that goose egg. We got some momentum and it was perfect.”
The Knights’ offense put up 377 yards, most of them coming through the arm of sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers.
He threw for 282 yards on 32-of-40 passing with one touchdown.
Senior wideout Seth Foster caught 12 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown while junior Garrett Ellender had six catches for 54 yards.
Junior running back Jace Eddington carried the ball 11 times for 84 yards a touchdown.
The Knights led 14-0 at halftime, but Smiley knew there was plenty of work left to be done.
“We knew it would be a close game,” Smiley said. “We didn’t give up any big plays and we knew if we didn’t do that we’d have a chance. We felt like we could have had more points. We took what they gave us on defense. We were pretty pass-heavy, but that had more to do with what they were giving us. Every week is different.”
Junior Cooper Carter and sophomore Clay Fuhrmann led the team in tackles with eight each while also adding a sack apiece.
“Our kids played hard,” Smiley said. “We played good, sound, responsible football. They take a lot of pride on defense. I thought we tackled well against Seymour. We didn’t give up any big plays.”
The Knights will have a bye week before they begin playoffs in two weeks.
