With the game boiling down to the final moments, Lindsay’s Caleb McKinney hit a shot in the lane to give the Knights a two-point lead with just over a minute to play.
Lindsay dodged a bullet on the next possession as Muenster missed three free throws, but the Knights couldn’t avoid a critical error in the waning seconds.
Lindsay fouled Muenster on a desperation 3-pointer with under a second left and the Hornets were able to knock down two free throws to send the game to overtime.
Muenster rose to the occasion and bested the Knights 10-3 in the four-minute overtime session to steal away a 40-33 victory Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Knights led by five points headed to the fourth quarter, but Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison said his team didn’t execute the way it should have to win.
“We didn’t have a ton of turnovers, but we had a lot of timely turnovers I thought,” Cornelison said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. Even though we were ahead with four seconds left in the game, we missed some free throws, had the turnovers and didn’t shoot it well.”
The final possession of regulation was hectic to say the least as Muenster missed a long 3-pointer, but was able to retrieve the offensive rebound and draw a foul on a deep, desperation 3-pointer with four tenths of a second left.
Cornelison didn’t initially see the foul in real time as he was watching the flight of the ball, but after reviewing film, he concurred with the refs that it was a foul and he was disappointed with how his team finished regulation.
“A lot of games and wins come down to luck, but they went and sought out the rebound and we didn’t block out like we should have,” Cornelison said. “All it takes is one person not to block out and the other team got the possession. With it being a 3, it was a long rebound and that helped them. Overall, defensively we gave ourselves a chance to win and they were able to get a shot off at the buzzer. We went up to contest and we probably didn’t need to.”
With Muenster drawing even at 30-30 headed to overtime, Cornelison characterized the momentum swing as “deflating.”
“I’m sure that had to do with how we went into overtime,” Cornelison said. “We were only able to put up three points to their 10. We got some OK looks. If you can get a three or four-point lead, you’re going to take the air out of the ball and force the other team to chase and foul you. They made some free throws down the stretch and allowed them to separate in overtime.”
It was a defensive battle all night long and Cornelison said the Knights’ defense was solid.
“Anytime you can hold somebody in the 30s is great,” Cornelison said. “We struggled to shoot the ball a little bit and they did too. They had [Grant] Hess shoot the ball really well. I thought it was two pretty good defensive teams playing. It was going to come down to a few possessions. We had some decent looks at it with about three or four minutes left and we didn’t knock down our shots.”
McKinney led the Knights’ offense with 16 points, but Tyler Yancey was Lindsay’s next highest scorer with just six points.
After Lindsay shut out Muenster in the fourth quarter of the Knights’ 46-34 win over the Hornets Jan. 8, it was Muenster that outscored Lindsay 9-4 in the fourth quarter Tuesday.
Cornelison said the Hornets did a good job controlling the ball and not allowing the Knights to get into transition like they did the first matchup.
“They didn’t shoot the ball really well in the fourth quarter at our place,” Cornelison said. “Offensively, we were 2-of-16 from the 3-point line. If we’re going to shoot that many 3s, we need to have a better percentage. We had some really good looks in the first half, but we just didn’t make them and that’s sometimes how basketball goes.”
The defense that Lindsay played is something Cornelison said the Knights can build on in the final two games of the regular season.
Lindsay is now 8-2 in district play and will host Chico on Friday, Feb. 5. The Knights have a big matchup to close out the regular season with Alvord, which defeated Lindsay 43-40 on Jan. 15.
If both Muenster and Lindsay win out, there is a possibility of a third rubber match for the top seed in the playoffs.
“When we get to that point, we’ll sit down and really look at it,” Cornelison said. “You have to look at your potential playoff opponents. Both Muenster and Lindsay have difficult games ahead of them. Muenster has to travel to Era and we’ve got Alvord on Tuesday. If we can’t win, that puts Alvord back into the mix as they only have three losses. There are a lot of scenarios that could happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.