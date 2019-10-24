Lindsay escaped Alvord last season 28-22, but the Knights are in a much better position this season. At 2-0 in district play and 6-2 overall, the Knights have outscored their past two opponents 118-0.
Alvord is 3-4 this season and is coming off a 17-7 district loss to Seymour.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said Alvord’s quarterback is one of the best players in the district and the Knights will have to defend him to be successful.
“Their quarterback [Corbyn Cornell] is a really good player and he’s probably one of the better players in the district,” Smiley said. “Obviously we’ve got to stop him. He got injured Friday night. I don’t know whether or not he’s going to play but he’s a good player on both sides of the ball. He plays outside linebacker. He’s a really good player. We knew he was going to be a good player last year as a sophomore.”
While the Knights have enjoyed plenty of success recently, including three consecutive shutouts, Smiley said their last two games of the season wouldn’t be quite as easy.
“There’s not gonna be any more blowouts,” Smiley said. “We’re gonna have to earn everything we get these next two weeks and beyond. It’s going to boil down to the which team executes and makes the least amount of mistakes and takes care of the football. That’ll be what determines winners and losers really from here on out.”
Smiley said one of the keys to the Knights’ litany of wins this season has been the fact that they haven’t had to rely on players playing on both sides of the ball.
“That’s kind of the way it’s shaken out,” Smiley said. “We’ve had kids step up and there’s no drop off on either side of the ball. Sometimes, especially at this level, when you have to platoon you have a drop off on one side ball. We are fortunate that we haven’t had to deal with that.”
Smiley has implored his team not to get out of their comfort zone against Alvord and said if the Knights stick with the game plan, they should see more success.
“It just goes back to taking advantage of what they’re giving us and you have to block and you got to be able to run and catch,” Smiley said. “We can’t have drop passes or turnovers.”
