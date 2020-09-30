Lindsay’s offense continues to be on a tear this season. Junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers threw for a school-record seven touchdowns to go along with 431 yards in the Knights’ 68-26 victory over Collinsville.
The win moves Lindsay to 5-0 on the season and helped it begin district with a bang as the Knights move to 1-0 in district play.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said the win couldn’t have come at a better time, especially after the Knights’ lackluster performance the week before against Valley View.
“We feel like Collinsville was one of the top teams in the district and to start off 1-0 in district, we set ourselves up pretty nicely,” Smiley said. “We still have to improve each week, but we are in a good spot right now. Collinsville is good on offense and defense and we played really well. The thing I’m probably most proud of is we got behind 14-7 early in the game and we hadn’t been behind all season long. I was anxious to see how our kids would respond and they responded in the right way.”
Smiley said the team’s leadership was on full display against Collinsville after the early deficit and he said going through the adversity at this point in the season bodes well for what the Knights hope is a lengthy playoff run.
The 68 points were shockingly the second-most points the Knights have scored this season, but in their 71-0 win over Era to open the season, many of those touchdowns came on punt returns, fumbles or interceptions returned for scores.
“I told the guys we’ve yet to play a complete game on offense,” Smiley said. “It was as close as a complete game as we could play and we’re still working on a few things. I’m still not happy about the interception we threw, but our line protected well and we ran the ball really well. Jace [Eddington] had a really good game.”
The senior Eddington rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries while senior wideout Tyler Yancey returned from injury with 10 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Colt Hanks also reeled in 12 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.
The 26 points were the most the Knights’ defense has given up this season, which didn’t make Smiley happy and he said they will address that as they continue district play against Tioga on Friday, Oct. 2.
“One of their touchdowns was off an interception and we had one drive extended because of a pass interference and we probably should have held them to 7 to 14 points and I would have felt really good if we had done that,” Smiley said. “We played hard and fast. We made some mistakes, but if you take those away, we played good on defense.”
