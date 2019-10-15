The Lindsay Knights continue to flex their muscles in the middle portion of their football season. Against Chico on Friday, Oct. 11, the Knights delivered their second consecutive shutout with a 56-0 win over Chico to begin district play.
Lindsay doused Collinsville 60-0 on Oct. 4, so the Knights have outscored their past two opponents 116-0.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said it was one of the Knights’ best wins this season.
“All wins are good and good wins are not easy, but we feel like we played well and we felt like we got better as a football team,” Smiley said. “Anytime you do that, it feels good and I think we will kind of get on a roll right now.”
Posting back-to-back shutouts has Smiley feeling great about how his defense is playing.
“I just think they prepared well,” Smiley said. “We just continue to get better each week. We’ve done that especially the last three weeks and things are starting to become automatic. We’re experienced. We’ve been in a lot of different scenarios so now we know what the adjustment is. We know how we’re supposed to line up. I feel like I’ve got coaches on the field now that know the defense as well as I do. So that’s allowed us to play played much faster than we have.”
Leading the offense was sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers, who threw for a school-record 466 yards on 19-of-28 passing for six touchdowns.
Smiley said Schuckers has made progress each week.
“He’s coming into his own,” Smiley said. “He’s getting familiar and getting comfortable in the offense. And we still have a few wrinkles we haven’t used yet but he’s getting comfortable with our offense. He is still young. He’s just a sophomore. He’s still improving.”
On the end of those Schuckers passes was senior Seth Foster and junior Garrett Ellender.
Foster led the wide receiver core with 162 yards and three touchdowns on five catches while Ellender had a team-high seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Walker Turbeville also had three catches for 53 yards. Junior Derek Parsons had two catches for 49 yards and junior Tyler Yancey had two grabs for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Smiley said it was good to get several guys involved.
“It’s really good for us offensively because we know people can’t go into the game saying they’re going to take this person away, because we have other weapons as well,” Smiley said.
Junior running back Jace Edington led the backfield with 101 yards on just 10 carries with a touchdown. Senior Patrick Burleson also had five touches for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the hefty shutout, Smiley still said the Knights have work left to do.
“There’s more than one area that we need to clean up,” Smiley said. “There’s things that we’re still trying to get better at. We have a much better understanding of the scheme on offense and defense and now, it’s just our little techniques that we have to clean up. We have to clean up our receiver spacing, getting to your landmarks as far as routes are concerned and defensively, just all of our old techniques.”
