The Lindsay Knights were coming off three consecutive blowout shutouts, but on Friday, Oct. 25, the Knights were finally tested.
They knew they would be in for a tougher game than previous weeks, but they still emerged with a 27-7 victory to move to 3-0 in district play and set up a showdown with Seymour this Friday for the district championship.
“We knew we would have to earn everything in that game and we did,” Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I thought we played well. The conditions weren’t very good. I was worried about it, but we really played well defensively. I think we held them to 160 yards of offense. The kids played hard and played fast. They didn’t use the weather as an excuse. We didn’t allow that to be a distraction.”
Defensively, the Knights were led by senior Tanner Corcoran who had a team-high 19 total tackles. Junior Cooper Carter and sophomore Clay Fuhrmann also had 17 tackles each.
The Knights put up 407 total yards of offense and they were balanced running and throwing the ball.
Sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers was 16-for-21 for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
“On a night like that, that’s pretty impressive,” Smiley said of Schuckers’ performance. “We only had a few drops due to the weather. We had some missed tackles, but Alvord’s kids played hard, so it was a good win for us.”
Junior wideout Garrett Ellender led the team with 85 yards receiving on five catches while senior Seth Foster had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Junior Derek Parsons added three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Smiley said the Knights were capable of scoring more than 27 against Alvord.
“Truth be told, we probably left some touchdowns out there,” Smiley said. “We had some questionable penalties and you have to overcome those things. Their kids played well. It’s hard to go out and score 60 points. That’s the expectation now, but it’s not realistic. I’ll take 27-7 all day.”
Junior running back Jace Eddington drove the Knights’ ground attack with 175 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns.
Senior Nick Schmitz added three carries for 20 yards.
Smiley said he feels good about where the team is at heading into its final district tilt of the season.
“For us, we have to continue to get better,” Smiley said. “We feel like we have a lot of football left to play. We feel like we’re peaking at the right time. Hopefully we can take care of business Friday, get a week off, and get on a roll going into the playoffs.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
