Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley has good memories of the Knights’ win over Olney last season. The Knights were in the midst of a critical three-game losing streak and erupted for a 65-6 win over Olney to snap their skid.
This season, the Knights, who are fresh off their 56-0 drubbing of Chico last week, are in a better position at 5-2 on the season while this week’s opponent Olney is 0-6.
Lindsay knows there isn’t as much pressure as there was at this time last season.
The Knights will host the Cubs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Knight Field.
“That was kind of the game that turned our season around last year because we went over there and were coming off a really tough loss to Chico,” Smiley said. “Our kids responded and we kind of got on a little bit of a roll after that, so that was a big game for us last year.”
The Knights, who are 1-0 in district play, have posted back-to-back shutouts over Chico and Collinsville. Smiley said the team is peaking at the right time of the season.
“It’s about us playing well, no matter who the opponent is,” Smiley said. “We want to be sharp and be efficient and play well. We have to take care of the ball and not turn the ball over. We have to have timely tackling, blocking, all of those things. Don’t change.”
Olney will sport an option-look running game on offense and Smiley said it would be important for the Knights’ defense to play together and communicate.
“We’ll have to play very disciplined defense,” Smiley said. “We have to play assignment football on defense and then for us offensively, they’re really more of an even four-man front. You always have to have answers for everything you know. It seems like most weeks people do different things against us, so you have to answer it, but that’s built into the scheme.”
If the Knights can defeat Olney, they’ll be the team to beat in the district at 2-0.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.