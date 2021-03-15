The Lindsay Knights are off and running to start their baseball season, picking up four wins in their Lindsay Baseball Tournament to improve to 10-0.
Thursday, March 11, began with a 6-0 win over Blue Ridge followed up with an 11-2 victory over Sam Rayburn.
Friday, March 12, the Knights followed that up with a 15-0 drubbing of Collinsville and an 18-1 beatdown of Era.
Lindsay head coach Derrick Jenkins is in his first season at the helm and he said the season has been very fulfilling so far.
“You feel good because whenever I got here, I really didn’t know what I had and we didn’t have a ton of varsity experience,” Jenkins said. “When you start running through the team, the only guy that has a ton of experience is Tyler Yancey. He’s been great and he came out of basketball after a good year and he’s a stud in football. He’s been really, really good and he’s who you lean on for leadership.”
The senior shortstop Yancey said the undefeated start to the season has been great, especially with the changes in the program.
“With the new coach and the new system, it feels really good,” Yancey said. “It’s a lot of stress relieved playing the game the way we’re supposed to be playing. We’re playing fast and you can’t mope around. We’ve got to go 100% or we’ll beat ourselves.”
Offensively, the Knights are nearly hitting the seams off the baseball as they’ve outscored opponents 132-4.
Yancey said the defense still has to improve, but the offense is doing what it is capable of.
“We’re hitting the ball really well and we’ve been working on it a whole lot,” Yancey said. “The whole team is hitting and everyone has a great average right now. With the team we have, we can go four rounds deep.”
After much of last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jenkins said the team is playing like there is no tomorrow.
“For us, the guys have been so focused with what we’re doing and it’s been a lot of fun,” Jenkins said. “The thing about last year is we learned the season can end at any time. That’s how we’ve approached this season is to feel lucky that we’re playing because there are a bunch of seniors that didn’t get to play.”
The 10-0 start has been great, Jenkins said, but it’s even better because of how the Knights are beating teams.
Aside from their lopsided runs advantage, the Knights have also pitched five no-hitters.
“It feels good because we’re playing well and we’re excited about the mound,” Jenkins said. “We’re not walking a ton of guys and that’s going to give you a chance to win any ball games. We’re going to throw strikes and throw more than one pitch for a strike. At the 2A level, I think I’ve got five guys that are going to get you outs every ball game. When you get deep in the playoffs, somebody has to beat those guys in a game three. We’re not going to give you free pitches and we’ve pounded the zone.”
Jenkins also said he has confidence that when pitchers do put the ball into play that the defense will be quick to clean up any messes.
The Knights face Saint Jo in district play for the second time Tuesday, March 16. Lindsay took the first match 22-0.
The Knights will also take part in a Muenster tournament starting Thursday, March 18, with games against Windthorst, Saint Mary’s, Edgewood and Jones out of Oklahoma.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com and Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.