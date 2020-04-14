Lindsay Knights dominate all-district awards

The Lindsay Knights dominated the District 12-2A awards after yet another district title and successful trek to the playoffs.
Headlining the selections was senior Seth Foster, who was named the MVP of the district.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison said Foster rose to the challenge of being the go-to player on his team.
“Last year he was defensive MVP and he kind of stepped into that role and became that consistent scorer for us through district,” Cornelison said. “A lot of his stats are a result of our defense, but having someone at the top of our zone made such a big difference for us. He played well on both sides of the ball and he came through for us scoring-wise.”
Cornelison said the wing Foster led by example and wasn’t the loudest player.
“He doesn’t say a whole lot, but his work ethic was great,” Cornelison said. “When it gets to game time, his intensity was second to none for us. He would make a big play and get emotional and he’ll scream and yell a little bit, but he is more of an emotional leader for us more than a vocal one. His effort was second to none.”
Junior point guard Tyler Yancey said was tabbed as the offensive player of the year and Cornelison said once he got his blazing speed under control, he was hard to stop.
“As the season went on, he goes 100 miles per hour,” Cornelison said. “The more he got under control, the better we were. He became a more consistent scorer for us and that paid big dividends. He wasn’t rushed or out of control like he was in the beginning of the year. He slowed the game down in his head and that allowed him to be much more efficient and when he does that he’s very, very talented.”
Junior center Jack Popp was selected to the first team and Cornelison said he still has much room for improvement.
“He’s a big body,” Cornelison said. “He’s a tall, lanky kid. He’d have his moments offensively, but the biggest strength for us was defensively. He made kids adjust their shots and he would rebound really well. As district went along, he got much better. He’s just a junior, so he’s got more growth in him and hopefully he’s ready for another big jump into his senior year.”
Senior Clinton Wallace also accompanied Popp on the first team.
Cornelison said he did it all for the Knights.
“He’s one of those guys where you look up and he has seven points and six rebounds,” Cornelison said. “He was one of our better perimeter players for us and he played inside for us at times too. He’s been a very consistent, steady player for us. He’s another kid that’s not vocal, but he’s a good kid to have within your program.”
On the second team was senior Zane Hughes and Cornelison said every team loves to have a player like him.
“He’s extremely unselfish and an extremely hard worker,” Cornelison said. “He’s one of the best on the ball defenders we’ve had the past two years. He may have a game where he has no points, but he guards he best offensive player on the other team. He does all those little things to help us be successful.”
Juniors Andrew Schully, Nash Dieter and Braxton Craigie also made honorable mention along with seniors Jake Metzler and Cayden Rains.
Cornelison said Metzler and Rains always provided some big minutes off the bench.
“Jake and Cayden came off the bench and if we needed a spurt here, a defensive stop or someone that is long and athletic, we would bring in Jake,” Cornelison said. “Cayden was one of our best 3-point shooters and he was more of a spot-up shooter. If you can get him a chance to get his feet set, he was a good shooter for us. They didn’t start for us, but they knew their role for us. They were going to do whatever they needed to do to help us.”
Cornelison said it would be tough to lose this senior class.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be here for seven years,” Cornelison said. “I’ve gotten to see them grow and mature into quality young men. We’ve had a great foundation the past few years and they’re not just basketball players, they’re good kids. They’ll definitely be missed as we move forward next year.”
Cornelison was also named the coach of the year and he said he is the same coach he has always been and that he is a product of the kids playing for him.
All in all, he said it was a quality season.
“Any time you can make it to the third round and tack on a district championship, it’s a quality year,” Cornelison said. “We had 18 wins this year and we’re knocking on that 20-win season. The effort they gave us made it a quality year. It’s disappointing to lose to Muenster again, but hopefully our time is coming and we can take that next step and get back to the regional tournament.”
