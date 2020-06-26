The Lindsay Knights are headed down the right path in the first few weeks of organized workouts and slowly but surely, they are getting ready for the football season.
Lindsay athletic director Jeff Smiley said he can see the strength levels coming back in the athletes.
“It was just a continuation of the first few weeks,” Smiley said. “We’re not where we need to be, but we’re already making gains. I can already see weight coming back. I think we’re continuing to move in the right direction. We feel like what we are doing is working.”
Smiley said they are intentionally taking it slow knowing they will have ample time to get to football in the coming months.
“We knew we would increase things so you’re starting to see that,” Smiley said. “We felt like we were ready for that. The kids are eager, but we’re not trying to overdo it. We’re not working much defense. We’re mainly working receivers, quarterbacks and running backs. There is no 7-on-7 this year, so we’re trying to utilize that time we have with the sports-specific stuff.”
The Knights participated in 7-on-7 football last year, but Smiley said they don’t feel like they need it as much this year.
“We were never really a good 7-on-7 team because we’re not going to change things in the fall just for 7-on-7,” Smiley said. “We still can still get the same things that we’re doing out there in 7-on-7. I’ve been doing this a long time and we’ve never had this much time with our kids, so I feel like the time that has been allotted to us is enough. I don’t know if there is a lot of benefit to us doing defense right now.”
During the sports-specific workouts, Smiley said there is constant evaluation.
“We see kids step up and sometimes you see kids take a step back,” Smiley said. “Other kids are stepping up and I see our kids getting better every day so that’s what we want. We’ve got a lot of skills kids and a lot of depth at the position. We have four receiver positions, but we’ve got eight starters. We’re two-deep at that position, so I’ve told them that’s how we need to look at it.”
Smiley said despite the shine of workouts wearing off a bit, the athletes are still eager to prove themselves.
“They know what’s out in front of us and they know we still have to put in the work,” Smiley said. “We’re back into it. We’re just going to work and doing what we have to do. We want to improve every day, but the only way that happens is to show up and put the work in.”
Despite being behind two-plus months, Smiley said not much has changed with workouts in general.
“The pace we want to be on is no different from any other summer,” Smiley said. “We’re on pace. The timeline hasn’t changed from a physical standpoint. Our strength and conditioning phases haven’t changed even though we got that later start. We’re not going to take a week off because we don’t want to lose the momentum we’ve gained.”
With the coronavirus pandemic still on the forefront of everyone’s minds and the safety of the athletes still a major concern, Smiley said there is always a worry about a potential shutdown of athletics.
“There have already been a couple local schools that had a couple of cases diagnosed and they’ve suspended operations to put their kids in quarantine for 14 days,” Smiley said. “You always worry about that. Our kids’ health is always going to be the top priority, but you don’t want to lose the progress you’ve made. If we have to, we’ll deal with it. It’s not going away.”
Denton and Sanger have had to shut down for 14 days due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Along with football, other sports such as basketball, softball, baseball and volleyball are also getting work in.
Smiley said the most important part of the workouts will be the continued enthusiasm in the future.
“I want our kids to stay committed and keep showing up and working hard,” Smiley said. “If we do that, things will take care of themselves. We need to stay the course and when I say that, it kind of sounds like you’re OK with the way things are, but we want to get better and that goes back to the commitment of the kids. As we get into July, we’ll put more emphasis on the football end of it.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.