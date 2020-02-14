For some football programs, the University Interscholastic League realignment didn’t have much of an impact.
For the Lindsay Knights, almost everything has changed for them in Class 2A Division I.
They are moving from a five-team district that had Alvord, Chico, Olney and Seymour in it to a six-team district with the likes of Alvord, Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean and Trenton.
The move has a trickle-down effect on several facets of the Knights’ non-district and district schedules.
Lindsay athletic director and head coach Jeff Smiley said realignment went the way the Knights were hoping it would go.
“It puts us back in Region II and from a proximity standpoint, it helps us with travel and we’re excited about that,” Smiley said. “We’re still Division I, but we went back East. Last year we were in a five-team district, so this has worked out really well. It has allowed us to have our off week going into district.”
Last season, the bye week fell in Week 11 for the Knights. This season, Lindsay will get a break in Week 6 before the start of district play.
Smiley said he much prefers this schedule to last year’s.
“Having an open week in the last week of the season, that was a new experience for me,” Smiley said. “I’m just not a big fan of that. I think it’s good to have that break in the middle of the season to allow the coaches and kids to hit the reset button and gear up for a district run and hopefully a long playoff run. It’s nice to get that break because you’ve been grinding hard since August.”
With the number of district teams increasing, the Knights had to adjust their non-district schedule, but Smiley said that was a “relatively painless” process.
“Sometimes it isn’t easy, but I had been working on it for quite a while and really the only question mark was Week 5 and we picked up Henrietta,” Smiley said. “Things kind of fell into place pretty easy for us. My only concern was Callisburg, but coach Eddie Gill was nice enough to keep us scheduled.”
Smiley and the Knights are familiar with some of the teams in their new District 5-2A. Lindsay played Alvord and Collinsville last season.
Smiley said he feels his team is battle-tested after being in Region I last season.
“I know both Alvord and Collinsville are going to be improved next year because they’ll both be in the second year of a new system,” Smiley said. “They’ll be more established and confident in what they do, but I don’t know too much about Tom Bean, Trenton or Tioga. Region I is the toughest region from top to bottom in Class 2A Division I, so we’re glad to get out of that region, but at the same time, we’ll play whoever we have to play.”
While the teams and regions have changed, Smiley said the Knights’ goals have not.
“No matter who we play, our goal is still to be district champion and after that it’s to be playing in December,” Smiley said. “That’s what we preach to our kids. We achieved one of those last year, so now it’s time for us to take the next step as a program.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
