From the first few plays to the last play of the game, the Lindsay Knights dominated the kraut bowl against Muenster on Friday, Sept. 4, at John Kassen Stadium in Valley View.
The Knights claimed an early 13-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, withstood Muenster’s counterpunch, and never looked back as they capped off the night with an interception for good measure to close out the 34-14 victory.
The Lindsay win put an end to the Hornets’ five-year winning streak and Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said the team was elated to come up with the rivalry game win.
“I’m just super proud for our kids, our school and our community,” Smiley said. “It’s been a while coming, but it feels really good. We’re going to enjoy it tonight, but tomorrow we’re on to Callisburg. I’ve been in a lot of big games, but we’ve got to get better and move forward.”
The Knights needed just four plays to break the seal of the game as junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers found wideout Reece Mills for a 62-yard reception to get the ball into Muenster territory.
Two plays later and Schuckers found wideout Derek Parsons for an 8-yard touchdown just 1:04 into the game.
After a failed 2-point conversion, Lindsay led 6-0, but that score didn’t stay that way for long.
Both teams exchanged punts and the Hornets were forced into a 3-and-out and a punt.
Muenster fumbled the punt and Nash Dieter picked it up and ran it back for a touchdown to make it 13-0 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
The Hornets found their legs on the next drive, picking up first downs easily in a lengthy drive.
Muenster put together a 17-play drive that included a key fourth down conversion late in the first quarter.
Eventually Jonathan Wheeler polished off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion catch from Cabett Blake cut the lead to 13-8 with 8:31 left to go in the first half.
Lindsay quickly marched into the Hornets’ side of the field, but facing a 3rd-and-10, Muenster’s Wheeler picked off Schuckers to end the drive at the Muenster 3-yard line.
However, the Hornets were pinned in their own end and were coerced into a quick punt that the Knights returned to Muenster’s 21-yard line.
Four plays later, Schuckers zoomed a pass to Braxton Craigie for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 20-8 advantage.
“It took us a while to get going,” Smiley said. “When you play people that run the offense that Muenster runs, it’s hard to simulate that with your scout team. It took us a while to adjust, but once we adjusted, we settled in. I thought defensively, we played really well.”
After each team exchanged punts and Muenster squandered it’s next possession, the Knights landed the kill shot as it took them just one play to turn the tide heavily in their favor.
Schuckers lasered a pass to Tyler Yancey in the flats and Yancey outraced his defender for a 51-yard touchdown down the right sideline to give Lindsay the 27-8 lead with 36 seconds left in the first half.
“It was a relieving feeling,” Yancey said. “Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been waiting for this day. Last year was a really close game, but this year I knew we could pull away with it. After that touchdown, I felt whole lot more comfortable and confident with our offense. It’s crazy. Having the crowd rolling behind you and your teammates cheering for you, it’s crazy.”
Smiley said Yancey is a danger in several areas of the game as he is the Knights’ top corner back, field goal kicker and punter.
“Tyler can do a lot of things,” Smiley said. “He’s crucial to us in all three phases. He’s as good as kicker and punter as there is. He’s as good of receiver as you’ll find and he’s as good of cornerback as you’ll find and we’re blessed to have him.”
The second half was mired with penalties and sloppiness from both teams.
The Knights’ defense put the clamps on the Muenster running game and eventually found their offense midway through the fourth quarter.
Lindsay running back Jace Eddington’s 16-yard touchdown with 7:47 left in the game boosted the Knights’ lead to 34-8.
While the Knights had control on the scoreboard, Smiley said there were still several facets of the second half that needed to be corrected.
“We had about four series in the second half where we had the ball on their side and we didn’t come away with any points,” Smiley said. “We’ll correct them, but we had some mishaps. We probably left two or three touchdowns out there.”
Muenster responded with a score on a 15-yard Wheeler touchdown up the right side to cut the lead to 34-14 with 3:37 left, but much of the wind had already left the Hornets’ sails.
Lindsay bookended the game with one last play as Cooper Carter picked off Muenster quarterback Trent Anderle to send his teammates spilling out onto the field to congratulate him.
Smiley jumped in the air to celebrate the big win with his team and he said he never gets tired of that feeling.
“It’s awesome,” Smiley said. “I love those guys. I love those kids and the work they put in to get to this point. They’ve got high expectations for themselves. They’re fun to be around and they love the game. They come to practice ready to go and that’s the mark of a good team. You have to have all those things. They’re all like sons to me.”
