The Lindsay Lady Knights conjured a similar formula in the decisive third matchup Monday, Feb. 8, as they did in round two against Era.
Lindsay jumped out to a 15-6 lead and used its press to keep the Lady Hornets off balance for a 55-45 win.
The Lady Knights fell 52-48 in the first tilt in December and bounced back with a 49-38 win Jan. 22.
Head coach Scott Brandewie said the major difference in the third game was the progress the Lindsay offense showed.
“On the press, we made a couple of very slight adjustments from our last matchup and there has been so much of an emphasis on shooting in practice,” Brandewie said. “We’ve been focusing and shooting and shooting and shooting. It’s starting to pay off and we’ve hit some big shots. We were able to create more offense tonight.”
Brandewie said the team’s ability to minimize its own turnovers was also a major key in the game and helped facilitate the Lady Knights’ offense.
“That’s the game,” Brandewie said. “Take the orange ball and put it in the orange circle. If you can’t do that, you can’t win. We showed a lot of patience on offense. We didn’t want to make bad turnovers. Get a good look. Once we built it the lead up to like 15, we were able to keep the lead at 10. We would make a mistake or two, but recover.”
Allison Hedrick led the team in scoring with 18 points, nine in each half, while Kyla Metzler had 11 points, Story Tatum had nine points and Rachel Hutchenson added eight points.
With the Lady Knights’ pressing, Brandewie said the fear is always giving up layups. He gave Era credit for being judicious passing the ball around the outside before going back inside, but noted that his team defended the paint well.
“Era had me scared there for a second, but we recovered and I was really proud,” Brandewie said. “We were disciplined. As much as we press, in the half court, I’m about doing your job. When I call a timeout, I don’t draw up a big Xs and Os play. I ask if they are doing their job. We have to fix it and be disciplined. You have to be opportunistic in the press as well.”
The victory secured the third playoff seed in District 13-2A and gave Era the fourth seed. Lindsay will take on Bland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in Bells in the bi-district round.
In the meantime, Brandewie’s halftime speech he gave is the message he wants his team to soak in the next few days as they prepare for the playoffs.
“We’ve got to make open shots,” Brandewie said. “We have to get loose balls. Right before halftime there was a loose ball on the ground and they had three girls on the ground and we had zero. We have to be calm and at some point in the playoffs, that’s going to kill us. Anything can be fixed in practice.
“Bland is not unlike Era and they’ve got a pretty good point guard and we’ve shown we can play against a good point guard,” Brandewie said.
