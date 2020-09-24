The Lindsay Knights are undefeated this season, but that doesn’t mean head coach Jeff Smiley was happy with their latest performance – a 40-18 victory over Valley View.
The Knights could not consistently put the offense and defense together and after reviewing the film, Smiley said it was clear his team kept hurting its own chances for success.
“I told our kids all year long that the only people that can beat us right now is us,” Smiley said. “We had way too many penalties and we fumbled on the 2-yard line. We had way too many holding penalties. We had almost 600 yards of offense, but we probably negated another 150 and two touchdowns. That was very frustrating, but at the same time, that shows what we’re capable of. We can be a really explosive team.”
After Monday’s practice, Smiley said his team knows just how much it has to clean up and just how much potential they have.
The coaching staff was hard on the Knights throughout this week of practice and Smiley expects his team to respond.
The Knights closed out their non-district slate at 4-0, but now the season officially rachets up in pressure.
Lindsay will travel to Collinsville to begin district play. Smiley knows it will be arguably the Knights’ strongest district foe right out of the gates.
“We’re going to play them at some point, so you might as well play them the first week,” Smiley said. “One of our goals is to be district champions and to do that, we’re going to have to beat Collinsville. That’s going to be a tough task because they’re a much-improved football team and they’re playing really well right now. We’re going to have to certainly improve to have a chance.”
Last season, the Knights throttled the Pirates 60-0, but Smiley said much has changed since then.
“Number one, they’re in their second year of that new system,” Smiley said. “Their quarterback [Luis Hernandez] is their guy. He can run and throw it and they’ve got a lot of offense and a lot of formations. They’re probably the best offensive team we’ve played this year, without a doubt.”
As a defensive-minded coach, Smiley feels as though the Knights will always hang their hat on their defense and against Valley View, they were stout.
Collinsville will have its hands full with the Knights’ high-octane offense, but Smiley isn’t going to overlook the Pirates’ defense.
“Their kids just fly around,” Smiley said. “They play hard. They’re not the biggest, imposing team, but they play really hard. They’re an even front and that’s similar to what we do, but you never know what you’re going to get from their secondary. It’s different every week for us. People game plan us different than they do other people. Who knows what we’ll see.”
The Pirates will host Lindsay at the W. L. Stephenson Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
