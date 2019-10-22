The Lindsay Knights are on a warpath. Three consecutive weeks, they have demolished their opponents.
The Knights posted their third straight shutout with their 63-0 win over Olney on Friday, Oct. 18. In the process, they improved to 2-0 in district play.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said the defense is in a good groove right now.
“We play with a lot of pride on defense and you’re going to have a chance to win most games playing like that,” Smiley said. “It’s easier said than done to get to that point. We feel like we’re playing really good defense right now. Things are becoming automatic and it allows us to play faster, so that’s been good.”
As for how the Knights’ defense is going about its business, Smiley said players are sticking to their own responsibilities.
“You do your job first and then you have to go play and our kids are making the play whether that’s a pass breakup or whatever,” Smiley said. “You’ve got to make the plays and run. Our kids are doing that.”
Sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers continues to dominate with his arm. Schuckers was 12-of-17 for 232 yards and four touchdowns after throwing for six touchdowns against Chico the week before.
Junior Garrett Ellender continues to be a reliable target for Schuckers as he totaled four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Junior Braxton Craigie also had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. Senior Seth Foster added three catches for 36 yards.
Junior running back Jace Eddington racked up several yards on the ground and through the air.
Eddington led the team with 107 yards on two catches with a touchdown while also rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Senior Patrick Burleson also had four carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Olney forced the Knights to run the ball and Smiley said he was proud of how the team rose to the occasion.
“Early in the game and the first series, Olney came out and ran a coverage that we had not seen them in and had not worked so they were basically just telling us we weren’t going to throw the deep ball,” Smiley said. “So we had to adjust from there, but it opened up some other things like our running game. We ran the ball really well. That’s part of being a complete team.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.