Football season is a week away, and Lindsay is making final preparations for its first season under a new coach.
Casey Jones, who left Hamilton to take the Lindsay job this past summer, said his first preseason in Cooke County has gone well.
“The kids have really been working hard from day one, from our summer strength and conditioning camp through two-a-days,” Jones said. “They’ve been working their tails off. Really pleased with the progress we’ve made… I was a little worried because everything’s new offensively, but the kids have really picked up it, really did a great job.”
Jones came in later than usual for new coaches, so there wasn’t a lot of time to make changes. Jones made some changes to the offense, but the Knights will continue to use the same defense as last year. Most of the coaching staff is the same.
Change can be difficult, especially right before senior year, but senior Coltan Hanks said he is pleased with the first practices under Jones.
“I think they’ve gone very well,” Hanks said. “I think they’ve definitely exceeded our expectations so far for learning a new offense. Defense stayed the same, but picked that up pretty easy. But offense is rolling good, and I think we’re doing alright.”
Dawson Foster, another senior, said there have been a few hiccups along the way, but practice has mostly gone well as the Knights get used to Jones.
“I think all of us get along with him,” Foster said. “I think everyone’s going hard every play. I can’t really tell (the difference), to be honest. We talk to him just like we talk to Coach (Jeff) Smiley.”
The Knights had their first scrimmage Aug. 12 against Alvord and Archer City in Alvord, then scrimmaged at home Thursday against Windthorst. They have had two chances now to put their new plays into practice against outside competition, all of it good.
Alvord finished second to Lindsay in district play last year, though they are now in different divisions. Windthorst was a regional finalist a year ago, and Archer City was a district champion. These three provided quality competition for the Knights to test themselves against, and Lindsay needed that going into a tough schedule this season.
Jones said the players have adjusted well to the changes.
“We added some stuff in this summer, and then we really put most of our offense on the first week of two-a-days,” Jones said. “We have got a lot on in the couple weeks we’ve been working, but the kids have really been picking it up. I feel confident that we can keep on building on it. They’re picking up what we’re throwing at them. They’ve done a great job, and they’ve bought in to the weight room and everything, the changes that we made there, as well. We’re looking forward to continue what we started and keep building. We’ll see what happens.”
Lindsay opens the season Aug. 26 at Paradise.
