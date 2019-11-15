Coming close in her first two years, Lindsay junior Allison Hedrick finally climbed the cross country mountaintop.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, Hedrick bested 150 other runners and claimed the Class 2A state championship.
“It felt so good,” Hedrick said. “I’ve been trying ever since my freshman year. I tripped and fell and after that race I was so disappointed, but I realized I had three more years. Last year, I was sick. I felt way better than last year. I just felt good. The weather was nice.”
Her time of 11:33.99 was good for a 5:57 per mile pace and was five seconds faster than second-place Kyla Kane from Wellington.
It was a bit of revenge for Hedrick as Kane took first place at state last season while Hedrick claimed third place.
“As soon as it started, I saw the Wellington girl out of the corner of my eye and I knew it was going to be me and her the whole race,” Hedrick said. “She won last year and I was with her the first mile. She pulled ahead right at the end and another girl passed me. This year, she would pull ahead and I would catch up. I would pull ahead and she would catch up. It was just back and forth the whole race.”
In her freshman season, she placed eighth place.
This year, with Kane nipping at her heels, Hedrick saw the bridge at the end of the race, meaning she still had 800 meters left to run.
Hedrick had been preparing for that moment all season and knew it was time to kick it in high gear.
“It was a full-on sprint from there,” Hedrick said. “We work on 800s and in the smaller races, I knew I could get away with not picking it up at the 800 mark, but I knew at regional and state I had to ramp it up. I knew I could do it because we did way worse stuff this year. I’ve done six one day, so I might as well be able to do one.”
As she crept toward the finish line, Hedrick had a new experience.
She saw the banner at the finish and was overjoyed to finally break it herself.
“I felt great,” Hedrick said. “I’ve never been able to break the banner. I thought that was pretty cool. Right after I finished, the starter gave me the bullet shell that he used to start it. That was great.”
Hedrick isn’t a stranger to success. Not only is her volleyball team poised to potentially return to the state tournament for the second consecutive season, Hedrick was coming off two gold medals in last year’s Class 2A state track meet in the one-mile and two-mile races.
She said this cross country title will be good for track season, but she still is remaining humble.
“I think it will give me a boost of confidence going into track, but I can’t go in thinking I’m going to win,” Hedrick said. “Just because I won last year, doesn’t mean I will win again this year.”
