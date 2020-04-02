After 34 years of coaching, Lindsay softball coach Robin Hess is ready for a change. At the end of the season, Hess will step down as Lady Knights head coach and will remain at Lindsay.
“I think the girls need a change in the program and I need a change,” Hess said. “I’m getting to the point where I’m tired of camps, schedules and summer leagues. I’m just tired. My mom is getting to the point where she needs help and I want to be able to drop everything. That’s what I told coach [Jeff] Smiley. Plus I’m getting old.”
Hess said she knows it will be hard for her this time next season when she isn’t coaching.
“It’s probably going to be hard for me next year at this time not being out there in the dirt and the wind and the cold,” Hess said. “Whenever I was thinking about retiring, I was thinking I don’t want to quit all at once. I’m not ready to retire yet, but it’s one of those thing where you just get tired.”
Some of the things Hess will miss most is the joy on the kids’ faces after a win and the deal she made with her team to reward it for good play.
“There’s a deal with my kids that we started four or five years ago that anytime we made a double play that I had to bake them a batch of cookies,” Hess said. “We had three or four double plays one game, so I still owe them some cookies. They always remind me every day. Another thing I’ll miss is we always have a softball Easter egg hunt instead of our warmup. They’ve got like five minutes to see how many eggs they can find.”
Hess still wants to stick around Lindsay and potentially teach elementary physical education.
Starting the softball program in Valley View in 1986, Hess left in 2005 to head to Lindsay, where she started Lindsay’s softball team and has spent the last 15 years.
“It wasn’t as hard as everybody thinks it is,” Hess said of starting a new program. “Obviously you need a pitcher and a catcher, but you need kids that work really hard. I’ve had that and there were quite a few that played select ball. If you have that, it’s not that hard as a coach to start a program. You just have to get your drills and programs the way you want it. I’ve watched tons and tons of videos on how to hit and throw and how to make practices fun so kids want to play.”
Lindsay made the state tournament in 2009 and 2011. Hess said she has fond memories of those times.
“It was pretty amazing,” Hess said. “I can recall the first year when we went to state in 2009 and we were at the regional final game. We had split the games and we were on the third game. We were ahead 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh. They had one out and bases loaded. Their big stick was up to bat and all they had to do was score two runs and she gets up and we get a double play.
“It was like I was in the dugout pacing and all of a sudden, it happened so fast. Everybody was coming out of the dugout excited.”
The coronavirus has put a pause on the Lady Knights’ season and Hess said it’s been rough on everybody.
“I feel like right now, I’m supposed to be in school,” Hess said. “I keep thinking that we’re supposed to play tonight. I feel sorry for the kids, especially for my two seniors that might miss out on this year. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. Everyone is losing a year of eligibility, especially for the juniors as well. It’s tough for them. It’s hard.”
While Hess is stepping down, she said she feels the program will still be in good hands with a bevy of young athletes ready to step up next season.
“Lindsay’s athletes are always really good,” Hess said. “This year I had 13 freshmen that came out for softball, which is basically the bulk of my JV and two on varsity. They’ve come along since they’ve started and they’re going to be something to be reckoned with when they are juniors or seniors. They’re just figured out how to do everything. They have blossomed. We’ve got some coachable kids and some athletes that want to work hard. I see the future of Lindsay to be really good.”
