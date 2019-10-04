Relentlessly, the Lindsay Knights kept the Collinsville Pirates on their heels with swarming defense and an opportunistic, quick-strike offense.
The Pirates shot themselves in the foot several times to begin the game and Lindsay continuously made them pay.
Turnover after turnover, big play after big play, the Knights capitalized over and over for a 60-0 victory Friday, Oct. 4, at Knight Field.
“We talked about this with the kids that this is the time of the year that you want to start coming together as a team,” Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said. “We need to see that on film and we did, so I’m very proud about that.”
Lindsay quarterback Kolt Schuckers conducted the Knights’ offensive orchestra with five touchdown passes in the game with several Knights picking up multiple touchdowns.
The defense pitched a shutout for the second time this season and the team picked up its first winning streak of the season after defeating Celeste 15-7 last Friday.
“I can see us defensively really improving,” Smiley said. “Things are starting to come natural to us. We’re reacting and not thinking. Those are all positives for our football team. We covered good all night long. I think we only had one bust. Things are starting to come together, but we have to continue to get better and improve our techniques.”
The Knights’s defense socked the Pirates right in the mouth on its first series of the game. On the Pirates’ second run of the game, Nash Dieter scooped up a fumble around the 25-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown just 46 seconds into the game.
Lindsay’s defense flexed its muscles again on the Pirates’ next drive as they went 3-and-out and were forced to punt.
On the ensuing punt, the Knights recovered another fumble — this time securing the ball at the Collinsville 7-yard line.
Lindsay didn’t take long to pounce. After a run to the 6-yard line, Lindsay quarterback Kolt Schuckers zipped a pass to Walker Turbeville on an inside slant route for a 6-yard touchdown to quickly give the Knights a 14-0 lead with 9:19 left in the first quarter.
It went from bad to worse for Collinsville as the Pirates fumbled on their next drive on a high snap down to their own 11-yard line.
It took Lindsay just three plays to strike again as Schuckers found Derek Parsons for an 8-yard touchdown on a quick pass to the right sideline. The score pushed Lindsay’s lead to 21-0 with 7:13 left in the first frame.
The Knights took advantage of more sloppy play from the Pirates as another high snap on a punt led to a recovery by Lindsay at the Collinsville 17-yard line.
Lindsay couldn’t punch in a touchdown and settled for a 32-yard field goal to give the Knights the 24-0 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter.
On Collinsville’s next drive, the Lindsay secondary got in on the turnover party as Colt Hanks picked off Collinsville quarterback Luis Hernandez.
The Pirates’ defense held and forced a Lindsay punt for the first time in the game, but Lindsay’s defense had another answer as the Knights forced a 3-and-out punt and return to the Collinsville 35-yard line.
The Knights continued to gash the Pirates’ secondary as Schuckers found Garrett Ellender for a 31-yard touchdown. was wide open down the right sideline. Their touchdown gave Lindsay the 31-0 lad with 9:40 left in the second quarter.
Lindsay kept its foot on the gas pedal and its defense coerced another punt. The Knights’ offense continued to roll as Schuckers found Parsons for a 31-yard touchdown down the left slot to inflate Lindsay’s lead to 37-0 with 6:19 left in the first half.
Dieter recovered his second fumble of the game on a backward pass by Collinsville at the Pirates’ 32-yard line.
Ellender hauled in his second touchdown of the game on a 32-yard pass from Schuckers. That gave Lindsay the 44-0 with 3:09 left in the half.
The Knights’ defense smelled blood on the next drive after the Pirates returned the kickoff to the 2-yard line.
Gage Bezner tackled the Collinsville runner in the end zone for a safety to make it 46-0 with 2:54 remaining in the half.
Lindsay’s offense needed just over a minute to score again as an 11-yard touchdown from running back Jace Eddington made it 53-0 with 1:41 remaining in the half.
After a stop on defense to begin the second half, Lindsay’s offense continued to flourish as Eddington ripped off a 43-yard touchdown to put them up 60-0 with 10:08 left in the third quarter.
Braxton Craigie added to the turnover cascade with an interception on the Pirates’ next drive.Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
