Lindsay’s defense pitched a shutout for the second time this season in the Knights’ win over Collinsville on Friday, Oct. 4, but their offense was perhaps even more impressive.
The Knights rattled off a season-high 60 points against the Pirates and the performance came with myriad options.
Lindsay offensive coordinator Zach Birdwell said the win came at an important time for the Knights as they transition to district play.
“That’s exactly what we want is to put together one complete game right before district to get the momentum and the kids rolling,” Birdwell said. “Without a doubt, we played a complete first half. And then we got a lot of kids in and a lot of kids executed the second half so it’s good to see everybody getting the ball.”
Sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers threw for 204 yards on 12-of-16 passing and five touchdowns — all of which came in the first half.
“That’s a heck of a job by him,” Birdwell said. “I mean, to throw five touchdowns in the first half was big. He did exactly what the game plan was. And that’s the maturity he’s shown and the growth he’s shown.”
At the business end of those throws was a stable of eight versatile receivers.
Junior Garrett Ellender has been a favorite target of Schuckers this season and they continued their chemistry to the tune of three catches for Ellender for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Derek Parsons also got in on the action with two catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Walker Turbeville had two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown as well.
Aside from their potent passing attack, the Knights diced the Pirates up for 174 rushing yards.
Junior Jace Eddington led the way with 13 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown to give Lindsay a 60-0 lead in the third quarter.
“Jace hit some big runs late and I thought it was like great to cap off the game,” Birdwell said. “We’ve been really preaching getting our offense more balanced with formations and personnel groups — specifically running the ball a little more. So to see Jace do that and see a couple other kids contribute in the run game was big for us.”
Junior Braxton Craigie also had six carries for 26 yards along with a catch for four yards.
The Knights’ defense gave the offense some breathing room right off the bat as Nash Dieter scooped up a fumble around the 25-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown just 46 seconds into the game.
Birdwell said the defense made things easier on the offense all night long.
“There is no better feeling than coming out first drive and you’re up 7-0,” Birdwell said. “It takes all the pressure off. I think our first four drives were like inside the 20-yard line every time so that’s huge for us.”
